Kansas’ Azubuike to miss rest of season with wrist injury

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman center Udoka Azubuike will miss the rest of the season because of a left wrist injury.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Wednesday that Udoka tore ligaments to his wrist in practice Tuesday and will need surgery.

The 7-foot Azubuike, from Nigeria, averaged 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks this season.

“We all feel bad for Udoka,” Self said. “He has worked so hard and has put himself in a position to have a tremendous impact on this year’s squad. “This is a blow to our team but I know that we will rally around this and Udoka will work hard to insure a full recovery.”

No. 3 Kansas (10-1) is at UNLV on Thursday night.