Delmar Jay Marston passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016 at Redbud Village in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 91. He was born on March 15, 1925 in the family home in Plainville to the late Charles and Anna (Johnson) Marston. He grew up in Plainville and at the age of 18 was drafted into the Army during WWII. He later earned and received his GED High School Diploma. On May 20, 1949 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Jean McGhghy at the First Christian Church in Plainville.

In his younger days, Delmar worked as a butcher at the slaughterhouse in Plainville. Later he went to work in the oilfield, eventually retiring with Getty Oil Company. After retirement, in order to keep himself busy, he purchased a farm, hand digging 3 wells on the property, along with regular chores and maintenance. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, always bringing home an array of wildlife for Dorothy to fix, although she had a zero tolerance policy when it came to turtles.

An active member of the church, Delmar had a special place in his heart for church camps, and the kids who attended camp every year. Working at both Cedar Bluff and Webster Lake Christian camps, he helped build infrastructure, made repairs, and chopped and split truckloads of firewood so the campgrounds would always be fully supplied. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with friends, and neighbors.

Delmar is survived by his son Roger Marston and wife Kathy of Cheney; daughters Delma Miller and husband Ron of Great Bend, and Monica Eaton and husband Denis of Antioch, CA; brother John “Jack” Marston of Russell; twin sister Doris Casey of Plainville; sister-in-law Donna Maggert and husband Rick of Broomfield, CO; six grandchildren, Stephanie Marston, Dan Miller, Tammie Fisher, Jeremy Miller and wife Lana, Hannah Laurin and husband Jason, and Joe Miller; thirteen great-grandchildren, Joshua Miller, Zach Miller, Chris Miller, Weslee Hutchison, Cody Hutchison, Ryan Fisher, Tyler Fisher, Hayley Osbment, Alexis Doonan, Austin Doonan, MeAnna Laurin, Jason Laurin, and Eden Miller; twelve great-great-grandchildren, including Kaiden, Copeland, Zayden, Max, MariAnna, and Jeremiah, along with six others; nieces Patricia Ryan and Deborah Maggert; nephews Tom Casey, Paul “Michael” McGhghy, David Marston, Wayne McGhghy, Mark Marston and David Maggert.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Anna Marston; wife Dorothy Marston; infant son William J. Marston; brother Fred Marston; brothers-in-law Don Casey and Richard “Galen” McGhghy; and sister-in-law Louise Marston.

Delmar was a man of strong stature and gentle heart. He showed us every day how to live out our days, fighting the good fight, finishing the race, and keeping the faith. Although we will miss him greatly, we rejoice with him as he enters the gates of heaven hearing the words of his Lord, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at First Christian Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Plainville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00pm.