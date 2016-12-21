Aaron Thomas Jamison was born to Newton and Elma Jamison in Quinter KS on May 18, 1931. He passed away at the age of 85 at his home in Lawrence, KS where he and his wife Dorothy have lived for the last three years on December 19, 2016. The Jamison family moved to Iowa shortly after Tom was born where they spent two years before moving to Denver CO in 1937. In 1943 the family moved back to Quinter KS where he graduated from Quinter High School in 1949.

He was joined in marriage to Dorothy Kysar from Quinter, KS on May 27, 1951 and they celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2016. Tom and Dorothy moved to a farm near Hoxie KS in 1951. They were blessed with the birth of their son Jon in 1952. Tom farmed and raised cattle until he retired, and was honored over the years with several land conservation and water management awards. He was active in Sheridan County over the years, serving two terms on the Hoxie High School Board and was the chairman of the board of Sheridan County Commissioners. Tom loved to travel with Dorothy and loved the southwest US states where they took numerous vacations over the years. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and was an avid reader of world history, geography and biblical history. His favorite countries to visit were Israel, Italy and Scotland. The most important thing to him was his faith and his love for his immediate and extended family and he cherished his relationship with his friends and neighbors in Sheridan and Gove counties.

Tom will be remembered as a good neighbor, a man always willing to lend a hand to those in need and his honesty, compassion and friendship will be remembered by all that he touched over his lifetime.

Survivors include his wife Dorothy of Lawrence, KS; his son Jon and wife Vicki of Lawrence, KS; grandson Joshua of Lawrence, KS; grandaughter Allison of Chicago, IL; brother Marlan Jamison of Quinter, KS; brothers Richard Jamison and Ronald Jamison of Regina, NM; and sister and brother-in-law Dyann and Clair Armstrong of Wauseon, OH; sister-in-law Marian Shaw of Oxnard, CA, sister-in-law Kathleen Howard of Topeka, KS, brother and sister in-law Douglas and Patricia Kysar of Palco, KS and brother and sister-in-law Gilbert and Penny Kysar of Olathe, CO. Tom was blessed with 23 nieces and nephews who he loved dearly, their children and his numerous friends and neighbors of Sheridan and Gove Counties in northwestern KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Newton and Elma Jamison.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at, 10:00 A.M. at the Dunkard Brethren Church in Quinter, Kansas. Burial will follow the service in the Baker Township Cemetery, Quinter, Kansas. Friends and family are invited to a lunch following the burial. Visitation will be held, December 26, 2016, from 1:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie, Kansas, family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Gideons or the The Parkinson Disease Foundation and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, P.O. Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. On-line condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.

Tom joined the Dunkard Brethren Church in Quinter, KS in 1948 and was a faithful member of the church serving as a deacon and leading Sunday School classes over the years, he had great faith in God and lived his life by example.