2 hospitalized after semi slides into Kansas ditch, spills load

RENO COUNTY – Two people were injured in accident just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday in Reno County.

A 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Ali Ghulam Allahyari, 43, Poway, CA., was southbound on Sego Road near Lake Cable Road, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

The truck left the road and the trailer slid into the ditch, disconnected from the tractor, overturned and spilled the loaded contents into the ditch.

When first responders arrived on scene the tractor completely blocking both lanes of traffic on Sego Road.

Reno County EMS transported Allahyari and a passenger Muntazir Mehdi, 52, San Diego, CA., to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

The accident remains under investigation.