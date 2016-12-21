2 hospitalized after driver runs stop sign on U.S. 183

EDWARDS COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just before 10a.m. on Wednesday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford passenger vehicle driven by Dean A. Seegers, 46, Gregory, SD., was southbound on U.S.183.

The driver failed to stop at stop sign and was broadsided by a 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Kent J. Wetzel, 28, Offerle, which was westbound on U.S. 50.

Seegers and a passenger Joy Seegers, 48, Gregory, SD., were transported to the hospital in Kinsley. Two children in the Ford were not injured.

Wetzel was not injured and not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.