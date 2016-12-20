🎥 Three-time Olympian brings back special gift to Hays second graders

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Second graders in Beth Simon’s class at O’Loughlin Elementary were greeted by a world-class athlete Monday afternoon who brought a gold-caliber surprise with her.

Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in bobsledding for Canada, came to visit Simon’s class, bringing with her “Flat Morgan” — a rendition of the classic “Flat Stanley” character from the popular 1964 children’s book.

Morgan Armbruster, a second grader in Simon’s class, sent the “Flat Morgan” replica of herself to Humphries, who is dating her uncle, Travis Armbruster.

Before sending the cutout of herself, Morgan had mentioned to Humphries that she wanted to send it to her, and she jumped at the chance.

“As on Olympic athlete, I have a responsibility to give back,” Humphries said. “It’s important to find different avenues in which you can give back and help the young kids out.”

Simon said a lot of friends and family willingly participated in the Flat Stanley project, but was grateful Humphries did what she did.

“We’re so thankful Kaillie participated in this,” Simon said.

Humphries had Flat Morgan for a week and was more than enthused to take it along with her as she trained for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

During her training sessions, Humphries took photos with Flat Morgan and send them back for the class to see.

“She sat in the bobsled with me and she came to the gym with me because I have to work out a lot,” she told the class.

Flat Morgan also lifted weights with Humphries, rode the bike and even rode shotgun in the bobsled with Humphries.

Humphries was in town visiting Armbruster’s family after competing in the World Cup last weekend in Lake Placid, N.Y., where she took home the bronze in the two women bobsled competition.

The Olympic champion did not leave the class until offering the students some advice, telling the class to always chase their dreams because they never know what they will achieve, to do their best, and know itss not always about winning or losing.

“Whatever you want to be, just chase it and do your best,” Humphries said.

Humphries knew she always wanted to be an Olympic athlete, but bobsledding was not her first sport of choice.

“I played soccer, volleyball, badminton and figure skated first,” Humphries said.

At first, Humphries wanted to be an Olympic skier.

Humphries grew up in a mountainous area of Canada, she said, and started skiing at age 9. She skied until about age 16, which is when she realized she wasn’t going to make the Olympics in that sport.

“I really wanted to go to the Olympics, but I was not built to be a skier,” she said.

Down the mountain from where Humphries skied was the bobsled track — she decided to give it a try. Within a year, Humphries had made the national team at age 17 and began traveling the world.

“I went to some different places traveling the world and met a ton of cool people,” she said.

In 2006, Humphries made the Olympics for team Canada as alternate for the games in Turin, Italy.

“An alternate meant that I did not compete,” Humphries told the class. “It was hard for me to watch, because all I wanted to do was compete.”

In the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver, British Colombia, Humphries got her chance to compete in her home country and in front of her friends and family.

Humphries and her teammate Heather Moyse won gold in 2010 and would win it again in the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia. She is currently training to qualify for the 2018 Winter Games, working out six hours a day, six days a week.

“Bobsledding is my job. It’s what I do,” Humphries said.