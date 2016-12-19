Police: Kansas woman arrested attempting to use fake $50 bill

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating numerous reports of counterfeit cash used in the county and have made an arrest.

Just after noon on Friday, police were called to Rod’s Total Convenience Kristina Albers, 38, Salina, was trying to use a counterfeit $50 to make a purchase.

Employees recognized the bill was counterfeit and called police.

Albers who had an outstanding warrant was arrested on requested charges of attempted theft, obstruction, and making false information for lying to police about her name.