Obama pardons 78, shortens sentence for 153 others —3 in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Three federal inmates serving time in Kansas-related drug cases are getting their sentences shortened by President Barack Obama.

Those commutations were among 153 announced Monday by the White House, along with 78 pardons. That’s the largest number of individual clemencies in a single day by any president.

Under Obama’s action Monday, Demetri Alexander’s 15-year sentence received in 2007 for the Kansas City, Kansas, man’s cocaine and gun convictions will come to an end next April. So will Franklin Goodwin Jr.’s life term related to the Leavenworth, Kansas, man’s 2009 cocaine-trafficking conviction.

Obama also ordered that the life sentence Steven Speal of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, received in 1997 is serving on a Kansas drug and weapons charges expire in December 2018.

Obama has been granting commutations at rapid-fire pace in his final months in office, but he has focused primarily on shortening sentences rather than pardons. Pardons amount to forgiveness of a crime that removes restrictions on the right to vote and lessens the conviction stigma.

Neil Eggleston, Obama’s White House counsel, says Obama has now pardoned a total of 148 people during his presidency and has shortened the sentences of 1,176 people, including 395 serving life sentences.