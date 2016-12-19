Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Hays USD 489 board to decide on new architectural firm for the district

by 2 Comments

By GARRETT SAGER
Hays Post

At 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center, the Hays USD 489 Board of Education will make a selection on which one of the architectural firms to use for the district capital outlay plan.

Firms the district will choose from are Hollis and Miller, Schafer; Johnson, Cox, Frey Architectural Firm; and DLR Group.

Hollis and Miller, a firm out of Overland Park, is 100-percent focused on education with three sectors to its firm — Public K-12, Private K-12 and Higher Education.

Wichita-based SJCF is a more diverse firm that handles many projects, but has still handled 26 bond issues in the last 10 years.

DLR Group is the only of the three firms that has worked a successful bond election in western Kansas.

Recently, DLR Group completed award-winning work on the bond election in Garden City.

Board President Lance Bickle and Superintendent John Thissen spent Dec. 7 in the Kansas City area visiting DLR Group, and Hollis and Miller and reported back to the board on their impressions at the board meeting last Monday.

  • Property taxpayer

    We need to centralize all the schools to one location like other districts are doing. Then open them as charter schools to stop the forever never ending union negotiations that have caused the cost of education to sky rocket.

    • Property Taxpayer also

      What are you even talking about????? The unions aren’t hurting education. Do you know who our governer is? If there ever was someone out to close down public education, he’s the one. Once he’s out, hopefully things will turn around.