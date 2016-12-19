Hays USD 489 board to decide on new architectural firm for the district

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

At 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center, the Hays USD 489 Board of Education will make a selection on which one of the architectural firms to use for the district capital outlay plan.

Firms the district will choose from are Hollis and Miller, Schafer; Johnson, Cox, Frey Architectural Firm; and DLR Group.

Hollis and Miller, a firm out of Overland Park, is 100-percent focused on education with three sectors to its firm — Public K-12, Private K-12 and Higher Education.

Wichita-based SJCF is a more diverse firm that handles many projects, but has still handled 26 bond issues in the last 10 years.

DLR Group is the only of the three firms that has worked a successful bond election in western Kansas.

Recently, DLR Group completed award-winning work on the bond election in Garden City.

Board President Lance Bickle and Superintendent John Thissen spent Dec. 7 in the Kansas City area visiting DLR Group, and Hollis and Miller and reported back to the board on their impressions at the board meeting last Monday.