County Commission will review wastewater regs

Marcy McClelland

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT
The Ellis County Commission will review the county environmental code and wastewater system regulations at Monday’s meeting.

Commissioner Marcy McClelland objected to the final plat of the purposed Blue Sky Acres residential subdivision south of Hays and cited a perceived danger to the water supply in the area because of the septic systems that were set to be installed for the project.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Water office already approved the proposed systems. Outside of an objection to rezoning the area from agriculture to residential by city staff, the project has faced little opposition until a 1-1 vote on the plat by the county commission stalled the project.

Karen Purvis, Environmental Sanitarian with the Planning and Zoning Department, will present the commission with background on wastewater guidelines and a water demonstration.

Purvis will also discuss the impact changes in the city of Hays’ Extraterritorial Jurisdiction will have on the county.

In other business, the commission will discuss 2017 salaries for elected officials and a new job description and contract for county health services.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5pm at the county Administration Center.

    The article I read on HDN where Mrs McClelland refused the letter simply because her name was spelled incorrectly was absolutely petty on her part. I lost all faith in her as a commissioner at that point. While it may have been a poor oversight by the sender, it showed disgustingly poor professionalism on her part.

      Like Barbara Wasinger is any better! She has to excuse yourself every time the discussion comes up because of invested interest so that leaves that district without anybody to represent them.

    Put in a plastic septic tank that is pumped out when full. They can’t deny it then.