County Commission will review wastewater regs

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission will review the county environmental code and wastewater system regulations at Monday’s meeting.

Commissioner Marcy McClelland objected to the final plat of the purposed Blue Sky Acres residential subdivision south of Hays and cited a perceived danger to the water supply in the area because of the septic systems that were set to be installed for the project.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Water office already approved the proposed systems. Outside of an objection to rezoning the area from agriculture to residential by city staff, the project has faced little opposition until a 1-1 vote on the plat by the county commission stalled the project.

Karen Purvis, Environmental Sanitarian with the Planning and Zoning Department, will present the commission with background on wastewater guidelines and a water demonstration.

Purvis will also discuss the impact changes in the city of Hays’ Extraterritorial Jurisdiction will have on the county.

In other business, the commission will discuss 2017 salaries for elected officials and a new job description and contract for county health services.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5pm at the county Administration Center.