Hearing set for 2 charged with abduction, sexual assault of Kan. deputy

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A judge has scheduled a February preliminary hearing for two men charged with kidnapping and raping a Johnson County deputy.

The Kansas City Star reports that 24-year-old William Luth of Blue Springs, and 21-year-old Brady Newman-Caddell, of Independence, are charged in Johnson County District Court with abducting the woman in October from outside a county detention center in Olathe.

Authorities said the deputy was sexually assaulted before her attackers released her in Jackson County, Missouri.

A judge Friday scheduled their preliminary hearing for Feb. 16. The judge will determine after the hearing if there is sufficient evidence to take the case to trial.

Both defendants are being held on $1 million bond.