KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who robbed a Kansas City, Kansas bank because he wanted to return to prison has been ordered to spend 15 years there.

Sixty-three-year-old Sidney Williams was sentenced this week for robbing a Bank Midwest branch in November 2015 while armed with a revolver and wearing a mask. A bank security guard chased down and tackled Williams after the robbery.

Williams told investigators he robbed the bank because he wanted to go back to prison. He said the gun wasn’t loaded.