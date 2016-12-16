UPDATE: Business, police seek information about Monday ATV theft in Hays

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

UPDATE:

The Hays Police Department has released the photo of an individual they believe is connected to the theft at BOS Motorsports Monday night.

BOS Motorsports said the picture was taken at another business in the same area in north Hays.

They are asking that if anyone recognizes the individual in the picture to contact law enforcement.

——

A Hays business and local law enforcement officials are asking the public’s help in locating a stole ATV.

According to BOS Motorsports’ Facebook page, at approximately 7:50 p.m. Monday, the driver of a GMC Yukon took a trailer and a new four-wheeler from their lot at 1210 East 43rd.

The suspect’s vehicle is a maroon or burgundy newer model GMC Yukon. Surveillance video showed the vehicle drive through BOS’ lot at approximately 6:15 p.m. and then return to steal the four-wheeler and trailer.

The suspect is a white male with dark hair. It is also believed he is also a smoker.

The four-wheeler is a gray 2017 Polaris Phoenix 200. The trailer was located Wednesday in Trego County.

Anyone with information on the theft or if anyone recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact BOS or law enforcement authorities.