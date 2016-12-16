Hays Post

Proposed property purchase may lead to future fire station

The city may purchase 4 acres of land in northwest Hays to protect its water wells from future residential development and possibly build another fire station.

By BECKY KISER
The city of Hays is considering purchasing a four-acre tract of land in northwest Hays to protect a water production well and access to it from encroachment by future development.

The land, south of 41st Street and west of Covenant Drive, may become home to another fire station.

According to Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty, the city has two water production wells and three monitoring wells on an 80 acre tract of property owned by Philanco West LLC, and pays a monthly lease for the wells.

“We know at some point this is going to develop, most likely in a residential manner,” Dougherty said to city commissioners during their Thursday night work session. “We’re always cognizant of protecting the wellhead and the ability of the well to keep producing.”

For several years, the city has also wanted to purchase property in the northwest part of town for the future location of a fire station. The Hays Fire Department has done significant reviews and determined this property is “an excellent location” for a second fire station. It has quick access to the current and future residential development in the north and western parts of Hays.

The property owner is asking for $200,000 for the four acres.

“Right now we pay the land owner $1,043.99 for leases for access and to have the (water) facilities on this property. In addition to the $200,000, the landowner has requested the lease payments go from a thousand dollars down to $700 a month. So we would capitalize $343 a month on the property. Over 20 years, it comes out to roughly $120,000 just in lease savings–a direct monetary benefit–plus protection of the well,” Dougherty said.

City staff suggests buying the property with $120,000 coming from water sales taxes and $80,000 coming from City Commission Capital Reserve which are General Fund monies.

Dougherty said the city “could use a fire station in that area right now if we had the money.” The main fire station is located downtown at 15th and Main Streets. The airport fire station in southeast Hays can be expanded with two bays and living quarters to house firefighters around the clock.

“Fire Chief Gary Brown, I think, tries to get no more than a 9-minute response time (to emergency calls.) Some areas are getting outside of that time. This location also provides quick access to the Vine Street commercial corridor north and south of I-70. Assuming development at Exit 157, you come out right here at the Highway 183 Bypass.

“The fire department always has to pay attention to the train schedules if there is a fire on the south side of the railroad tracks. Their alternate route is to cut over to 13th Street and then go over the Bypass if there is a train coming through. This new location would allow access to the southern part of town and Fort Hays State University if a train is coming through.

“The way the city’s laid out, you could serve it with that 9-minute response time with the three fire stations. This does position us in the future to cover Hays very efficiently,” Dougherty said.

The land purchase recommendation, which was an add-on to Thursday’s city commission work session agenda, will be moved to a future city commission meeting for possible action.

  • Hays Citizen

    If the city buys this property why do we have to pay for the water rights? Apparently the seller must be keeping all mineral and water rights if I’m reading this correctly? As far as access and having the facilities on the property if the city owns it why pay?

  • Jealous

    Must be nice selling four acres for 200K then still collecting $700 a month rent on same property.

  • dimeless,

    $200,000? Really .. and the commission feels good about this? is this schwaller property by chance ? For one with no extra jingle in my pockets , this is a perfect opportunity for the landowner to do something in return for the city.

  • Taco Shops been at my door fas

    The most outrageous part of this story is not the $200,000 purchase price. Its the fact we have a Fire Dept and a Fire Chief who think a 9 min response is acceptable. I dont know what the average response time for Fire Deptartments is but I know its not 9 minutes. Any place other than here would can there Fire Chief he they ever thought it was ok to respond to emergencies in 9 minutes.

    In the city you should be striving for 4 minute response times. Theres a problem when your City manager looks like he has a better grasp of the issues than the Fire Chief and also advocates much better than him also for things the Fire Dept needs.
    Haters before you jump on me for being anti Fire Dept and having an ax to grind with the fire chief which im no and I dont respectively just remember. Im sure the Fire Chief is a nice guy and well liked but defending 9 minute response times to fires will ensure that you get more response times 9 minutes and above. So defend away and this guy can turn his already long tenured stint with the FD in to even a much longer one which will delay the FD and the town as a whole a progressive FD that works well..

    • My 2 cents

      Selecting fire station sites based upon these circumstances is foolish. Station locations should be determined based upon extensive studies, done by those with extensive backgrounds in such work. They might even suggest closing one station and covering the area with two strategically placed facilities. Which would lower long term costs.

      A response time of 4 to 6 minutes is a recognized acceptable standard to strive for. Lower response times come at a cost, so citizens must be willing to adequately fund the fire department to this level. 9 minute response times are more reflective of volunteer organizations or small communities unwilling to provide the funding necessary to hire the full-time staff to accomplish a 4 to 6 minute standard.

      As a final thought, City Managers, as well as most City Commissioners, always know more about running individual city departments than the professionals they pay thousands of dollars a year to manage. Just sayin.

  • Hays man

    I can’t imagine the homeowners in the area would be very excited about this. It is my understanding that the fire department needs to roll a truck every time a 911 call is issued. Would you want this traffic and noise occurring next to your home at all hours of the day and night? It is a residential area and needs to stay that way. Not more than 200 yards away is the bypass. There is plenty of industrial buildings and business operations along the bypass. Why not build the fire station along one of those facilities and avoid the conflict of disturbing the residence, likely decreasing the value of their homes, and altering in a negative way the peacefulness of the area by bringing in a business operation in the middle of a residential area. I believe a more viable option would be to build the fire station along the bypass. This would allow for the fire dept. to reach the southern portions of the city even faster when a train is running.

  • Bewildered!

    This is disturbing on so many levels! First, this project is not only ridiculous it is completely under-thought! Where is the research? How many of the residents adjacent to this new fire station have been contacted to discuss the potential of alarms going off all times of day and night? Not to mention the decline in residential property values to be connected to a commercially zoned area. How does $50,000 an acre equal responsible use of tax payer dollars? If response time is of the essence, investigate current commercially zoned property that sits directly on the 183 bypass, literally seconds away from this proposed site! Protect the water and the residents that pay for it! Leave the property as green-space and accomplish both! How does turning this-quiet-undisturbed property into an active property use make it better for the city, residents or our precious water source? Commissioners-how many of you live steps away from a fire-station? Did you make a choice to do so, or did your City Manager simply dump it in your back yard? Residents in this proposed area chose to live on the edge of town for a reason. City Manager, you work for the residents of this fine community! Show some respect and let the residents weigh-in, instead of trying to quickly sneak this under the radar as an add-on item! Commissioners, we’ve elected you to serve us with us with integrity and honor, not to willfully harm the tax paying citizens of Hays! Interesting to note that not once has a local news media reported on the need for another Fire Station or the note of slow response time causing serious neglect to the community or surrounding communities!
    Completely bewildered!