🎥The electoral college voters not out for a revolt; others want revolt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Electoral College will soon convene and few of the Republican electors appear to be in the mood for an insurrection, despite fervent pleas by Democrats to abandon Donald Trump.

This most untraditional of elections is on course to end in a traditional way Monday — with a ticket to the White House for the president-elect.

The Associated Press interviewed more than 330 electors from both parties and found little appetite among Republicans for peeling away from Trump. And Democrats, while widely aggravated about the electoral process, have little expectation that he can be stopped.

But people are trying. Watch the Unite for America Public Service message asking electors to for anyone other than President-elect Tump.

Republican electors report getting tens of thousands of emails apiece and plenty of phone calls and letters from people urging them to break with tradition and cast votes for someone else.