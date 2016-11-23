Martin steps down as Fort Hays State University president

Fort Hays State University President Mirta M. Martin announced her resignation as president of the university, effective immediately.

Martin, who was named the ninth president of FHSU in 2014, made the announcement in an email to students, faculty and staff Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Barnett, FHSU vice president for administration and finance, will serve as the university’s acting president until the Kansas Board of Regents can select an interim. The Regents are next scheduled to meet Dec. 14 and 15 in Topeka. Barnett, who grew up in Atwood and earned his bachelor’s degree from FHSU in 1979, joined the university in 2004.

“The Board thanks Dr. Martin for the commitment she has made to Fort Hays State University, and offers our best wishes for her future endeavors,” Zoe F. Newton, Regents chair said in a statement. “We are grateful for the contributions she has made to the higher education system in Kansas.”

The following letter was distributed to FHSU students, faculty and staff Wednesday afternoon. The university is preparing an official statement on the announcement. Check Hays Post for details as they become available.

Dear Fort Hays State University community,

I am writing to inform you that as of today, Wednesday, November 23, 2016, I am stepping down for personal reasons from the position of President at Fort Hays State University. As called upon, I will serve as the Consultant to the President. As of this writing, Mike Barnett, FHSU Vice President for Administration and Finance, will serve as the university’s Acting President until the Kansas Board of Regents can name an Interim.

There are so many things about Fort Hays State University that I have been honored to take part in, and so many opportunities for this university to continue to grow and be successful.

I will offer my full support to transition this historic institution to new leadership, and remain deeply appreciative of the opportunity I was given to make contributions to the higher education system here in Kansas.

Wishing you all the best,

M3

Mirta M. Martin, Ph.D.

President

Fort Hays State University

———–

Martin was appointed the ninth president of FHSU in 2014.