Martin steps down as Fort Hays State University president

Dr. Mirta Martin

Dr. Mirta Martin, FHSU president

Fort Hays State University President Mirta M. Martin announced her resignation as president of the university, effective immediately.

Martin, who was named the ninth president of FHSU in 2014, made the announcement in an email to students, faculty and staff Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Barnett, FHSU vice president for administration and finance, will serve as the university’s acting president until the Kansas Board of Regents can select an interim. The Regents are next scheduled to meet Dec. 14 and 15 in Topeka. Barnett, who grew up in Atwood and earned his bachelor’s degree from FHSU in 1979, joined the university in 2004.

“The Board thanks Dr. Martin for the commitment she has made to Fort Hays State University, and offers our best wishes for her future endeavors,” Zoe F. Newton, Regents chair said in a statement. “We are grateful for the contributions she has made to the higher education system in Kansas.”

The following letter was distributed to FHSU students, faculty and staff Wednesday afternoon. The university is preparing an official statement on the announcement. Check Hays Post for details as they become available.

Dear Fort Hays State University community,

I am writing to inform you that as of today, Wednesday, November 23, 2016, I am stepping down for personal reasons from the position of President at Fort Hays State University. As called upon, I will serve as the Consultant to the President. As of this writing, Mike Barnett, FHSU Vice President for Administration and Finance, will serve as the university’s Acting President until the Kansas Board of Regents can name an Interim.

There are so many things about Fort Hays State University that I have been honored to take part in, and so many opportunities for this university to continue to grow and be successful.

I will offer my full support to transition this historic institution to new leadership, and remain deeply appreciative of the opportunity I was given to make contributions to the higher education system here in Kansas.

Wishing you all the best,

M3

Mirta M. Martin, Ph.D.
President
Fort Hays State University

———–

Martin was appointed the ninth president of FHSU in 2014.

  • justmythoughts

    Sickening. She had all our best interests at heart. I have great respect for her.

  • Sad Student

    May she rest in peace. 🙁

  • Los Beet

    She was just trying to make FHSU great again. Good Luck M3

  • FHSU Student

    I’m so sorry. You will be missed by the majority of us!

  • Former Student/Hays Resident

    I have not been a student at Fort Hays for a long time; however, I was very impressed with her. She spoke at my Lions Club meeting and I’ve followed her progress through Hays Post and Hays Daily. I thought she was doing and did a great job. Wishing her the best!!!

  • !

    Surely there is more to this story….

    • The leader

      Visit the school newspaper website…

      • Reader

        Do you have a link? I didn’t see anything there, even when I searched. Maybe it was removed?

        • The leader

          theleader (dot) us

          • Resident

            How about a link to the article.

          • The leader

            See my previous post. Disqus does not allow links. You need to type it manually.

  • Hmmm

    I find it interesting that in a recent publication in the Leader (FHSU student newspaper) Ed Hammond’s salary was listed at over $260,000 per year – more than Dr. Martin’s salary..

    • Scammmm

      Hammond retired 2 1/2 years ago, yet still collects a paycheck of $260,000 per year? For doing what? How many years will board of regents pay Martin $250,000??? Wow. Where do I sign up?

      • Student FHSU

        He maintains an office in Rarick Hall, but I’ve sure never seen him slithering around campus unless it’s for men’s basketball for a football game. He’s extremely rude to those of us in the service industry when he’s out in public.

        • What are you talking about?

          You should really fact check before posting misinformation, let me clear up some mistakes. First Dr. Martin did make more than Dr Hammond in the 2016 FY. Please just reference this article from the Lawrence Journal World from June 16 2016.

          “Salaries for fiscal year 2016, which will stay the same for the coming year, are as follows, according to figures from the Regents: Gray-Little, $510,041; Wichita State University President John Bardo, $357,179; Emporia State University President Allison Garrett, $263,000; and Fort Hays State University President Mirta Martin, $265,200.”

          This is 47,000 dollars more then the Leader published in November, poor reporting. Also anyone who says Dr. Hammond is retired is simply incorrect. He started a new Masters Program in 2014, The MSE in Higher Education Student Affairs. It happens to be the fast growing masters program on campus.

          How did Dr. Martin’s decision become about Dr. Hammond. I am very confused and wish people could base comments on facts not opinions

          • Geesh

            You seem to be buxom with knowledge on this subject….answer me this – what is the reasoning for a professor to earn a salary exponentially higher than others with the same duties? Please, as you say “fact check” this fastest growing masters program – fast growing means nothing if not put into proper perspective. I can’t seem to find any data concerning/supporting this.

          • What are you talking about?

            Are you serious, I can give you 53 million reasons Dr. Hammond gets paid more than other professors. All this information can easily be fact checked. Dr. Hammond Increased FHSU Foundation assets from $8.2 million to nearly $60 million in the past 28 years. Look there are a lot of things about Dr. Hammond that I do not like but having been in Hays since the 80’s I can say Hays and FHSU are better off because of his time here. He still fundraises money for FHSU, other professors do not, and he is worth every penny. He raised over 100 million dollars for this University, I hope that puts things in proper perspective for you.

          • Student FHSU

            I’m not the one who posted that he was making more, but thanks for singling me out regardless.

          • What are you talking about?

            No you used terms like slithering while sending a message that he just collects a paycheck. Both false and you deserved to be singled out, your trolling against Dr. Hammond when this has nothing to do with her decision. Her decision was driven by the faculty and the Board of Regents, nothing to do with Dr. Hammond.

  • askwhy

    Pres. Martin committed FHSU to $88 million in construction projects, and $15 million for a computer software system. That’s $103 million that the students and taxpayers are now on the hook for. All this at a time when the state is hemorrhaging money thanks to the Brownback tax policy, so don’t look for any help there. Students (and parents), your tuition will go up. Think about that before you shed too many tears for her. She may have had good intentions, and was friendly, but she has spent FHSU into a big hole.

    • FHSU Student

      And how did you expect the university to continue to thrive when we have crumbling classrooms in Malloy and Davis and with no one taking care of the Wiest situation when it should have been condemned and replaced 30 years ago. I guess we should be sorry that she doesn’t have sketchy business partners like Dr. Hammond did who land themselves in jail for trying to hire a hitman. Malloy and the Library were shafted when they were built and remain incomplete to their blueprints til this day and Davis is worse off than both of them when it comes to modern classroom space. The university was going to have to take on debt at some point in the future or the whole campus was going to be in rough shape.

      If you think things were hunky dory the way they were then go talk to some of the staff and office secretaries in buildings like the Library, McCartney, Albertson, and Malloy and take inventory of everything that needs repairs and then evaluate your thought process. Heaven forbid anyone besides FHSU athletics get a nice space to learn in, teach in, practice in, read in, study in, or do anything else in on campus.

      • Dennis

        With all the improvements the last 50 years since I attended, and you think you have it so
        ruff….grow a set before you get into the real world and find out what it really is like in
        the REAL world. Some of the best educations take place in NOT so nice places.

        • Been there….

          Did you have to walk through 3 feet of snow uphill both to and from classes?

        • Fhsu Alumni 2

          Really? The majority of our classrooms aren’t equipped with the wiring and such that FHSU needs to be “Foward Thinkong World Ready”. Two of the buildings that use the most enectrucity are currently undergoing work (or being replaced in the case of Davis), but I guess we should continue to underinvest in campus buildings until they end up old and out dated like the A Section of Wiest, Agnew, and Heather to the extent that they can’t feasibly be saved and we’re forced to close and then later replace them.

          It’s hypocritical to complain about Dr. Martin when a lot of these issues were started during end end of the previous administration. why is no one complaining about the ur half occupied and unfinished Hammond Hall that was pushed though just to make sure good old Fast Eddy had a building in his namesake, or how shoddily the Agnew half of Tiger Place was constructed after his business partner in Denver was busted by the FBI. Yes, let’s continue to let campus rot to the extent where cheap tuition won’t be enough to attract students. Hey, but at least our administration force and athletic teams have great modern offices and practice facilities…

          • Tiger1

            Hammond Hall is completely filled now, and the empty 2nd floor expansion wing was finished and occupied this past summer. The old Heather Hall wasn’t exactly outdated, rather it was too small for the Informatics department, which had grown FAR past what the building was originally designed for. Personally, I think it should have been saved and re-purposed.

            Agnew/New Heather/Tiger Place were NOT built by Brooks Kellogg (the guy who was busted by the FBI). They are jointly owned by the university and a local building contractor. The only buildings that were built by Kellogg were Stadium Place, and when he was arrested, the university bought out his share of the ownership in the complex. The university fully owns them now.

          • Dean

            Davis Hall is nice and clean, it’s on National Register of Review historic buildings see Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture. It should not be torn down. Gold Bless.

      • FHSU alumni

        Brilliant! We’ll just spend our way to prosperity.

      • Dean

        Davis Hall is nice and clean, it’s on National Register of Review historic buildings see Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture. It should not be torn down. Gold Bless.

      • What are you talking about?

        You are an absolute troll, again you bring up Dr. Hammond and his dealings. When you insinuate that Dr. Hammond got things done by working with sketchy business partners you are insulting a lot of great Western Kansas Families who got behind Dr. Hammond and the university. You are clearly referencing the relationship with Brooks Kellog, read post below, it explains how the university bought out Mr. Kellog after his legal troubles. By doing this in such ignorant and vague ways.

        You insult people like Bob and Pat Schmidt, Ross and Marianna Beach, and so many others who so generously gave to FHSU. Stop trolling Dr. Hammond this has nothing to do with him or the people who put their money behind the university. Even Mr. Kellog, an alumni, deserves more respect than you. What have you given to the university?

  • additional info

    President Hammond was the one who committed to most of the building projects (not President Martin). BTW the new housing should net the university some nice returns starting next year.
    Also, I believe President Hammond is on phased retirement.
    The computer system referenced is something the university has needed for 15+ years and both PSU and ESU just purchased similar systems at similar cost.

  • Prayers for fhsu

    I just listened to the faculty senate meeting audio. The smears, inuindo, and undermining by the faculty is shameless. It sounded like Lord of the Flies. Cant blame her for moving on from this horrid environment. FHSU will will be fortunage to survive this group of arrogant, crybaby, anarchist, elitist faculty mob.

    • Parents of daughters

      No one is perfect, but her major flaw was that she was not born a white male. I bet if she was, things would have been a different . . . Western ks still needs more time to evolve.

