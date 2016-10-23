KDWPT: Best pheasant hunting will be found in northwest and southwest Kansas

KDWPT

PRATT – Hunting prospects for the 2016-2017 upland bird seasons are better than they’ve been in years. After years of severe drought, precipitation over the last two years has restored habitat conditions and, in many areas, provided ideal nesting and brood-rearing conditions for pheasants and quail. Bird hunters ready to plan a hunting trip this fall should look no further than www.ksoutdoors.com, where they’ll find the official “2016 UplandBird Hunting Forecast,” the “2016 Kansas Hunting Atlas” and the “2016 Kansas Hunting and Furharvesting Regulations Summary.” All can be viewed online and/or downloaded. A printed version of the forecast is available at all KDWPT offices, and printed versions of the atlas and regulations summary can be found wherever licenses are sold.

Pheasant and quail numbers were much better last year than in previous years, but overall harvest was still below average. After reviewing data gathered through various field surveys this spring and summer, biologists are predicting this improving trend to continue. Bird numbers may be spotty due to low breeding bird numbers in some areas last spring and local weather conditions this summer, but overall, prospects are good.

Best pheasant hunting will be found in northwest and southwest regions of the state. The best quail hunting, which in some areas could be better than we’ve seen in many years, will be found in the southcentral and southwestern regions of the state. More specific information can be found in the complete forecast online at www.ksoutdoors.com, click on “Hunting” then click on “Reports and Forecasts.”

By clicking on “Where to Hunt,” hunters can view the 2016 Kansas Hunting Atlas, which shows locations of all state and federal public wildlife areas, as well as the more than 1 million acres enrolled in the Walk-in Hunting Access program.

All licenses and permits can also be purchased online by clicking on “Licenses and Permits,” and they are available over the counter at all KDWPT offices and more than 600 vendors across the state. Resident hunters age 16-74 are required to have a hunting license to hunt pheasants and quail, unless exempt by law. All nonresident hunters must have a nonresident hunting license, unless they are hunting on land they own.

The Kansas pheasant and quail seasons open Nov. 12, 2016 and close Jan. 31, 2017. The daily bag limit for pheasants is four roosters with a possession limit of 16. The daily bag limit on quail is 8 per day and the possession limit is 32. Start planning now because opening day will be here before you know it.