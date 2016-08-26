Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Thursday night vigil held in Hays for Weber peaceful, respectful

by 48 Comments

By JAMES BELL
Hays Post

vigil3As questions continue to swirl about the circumstances surrounding the death of 36-year-old Joseph Weber, members of the community gathered together Thursday evening to remember the man described as a quiet, but joyful man living with autism.

Over 100 people gathered in Hickok Park to share stories, show support and mourn the loss after a funeral was held in Oakley on Tuesday.

Weber was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 18 in a residential area of Hays.

“In the past few days of working with them, they were so happy to know there is a candle vigil in his honor tonight. They were absolutely ecstatic to hear that there is being more done,” said Jenna Jacobs, an event-co organizer who works in disability services, speaking about people she works with who knew Weber.

Weber was associated with New Age Services, a licensed disability services provider in Kansas.

“Some of them knew Joey on a personal level, not all of them, but everyone I’ve talked to had multiple great things to say about Joey,” Jacobs said.

J.J. Wright, a co-founder of Justice for Joey, who had a statement read at the vigil called the gathering of people in remembrance of Weber providence. Wright knew Weber through school in Oakley from kindergarten through 12th grade and currently resides on the West Coast.

“It’s because a person can transcend time and distance,” Wright said. “Make no mistake he was and should be remembered that way.”

An investigation into the death remains ongoing, and no further information has been released.

 

 

  • It is time

    The people I think have been patient. With dash cams and body cams, that tax payers have paid for, some info needs to be released. It should not be taken this long. It does not have to be final report but people deserve to know what direction this is going. Was he armed? Did he make some jester that could have been seen as a just able threat to the officers? Why was the officer in so much fear to shoot to kill with all the other options available? Is there more info out there that has not made the rumorville tour. Just give some sort of explanation of the events. I don’t want to go uptown and see our town treated like the ones on TV. Lets keep this civil and own up to whoever was at fault so we can move forward. If the victim was a threat or the officer was wrong, either way lets stand up and admit it… OWN IT!!

    • WePayYourWages

      This lack of info wouldn’t be tolerated in a metropolitan area. I think history has proven that the longer government keeps its secrets from the people the more culpable they are, generally. It’s been a whole week and not a peep from our “leaders”. Pft. An informed soldier is a happy one. Goes for the public as well.

    • Guest

      The Hays Police Department don’t have body cams.

      • wonder

        i believe that’s true. don’t think they have body cams. do they have dashboard vehicle cams though?

        • Guest

          I have heard through the grapevine that only a FEW of the patrol cars have the dash cams, now whether or not that is true, I couldn’t say for sure

          • stone_cold_steve_austin

            Guest, that is an accurate statement.

          • Accountability

            This really has nothing to do with the fact that Joey was a special needs individual; it has to do more with the fact that he was killed when he was unarmed and posing no threat otherwise. It is so hard for anyone, a cop supporter or someone unbiased to imagine this happened, but it did. Cops are human and make mistakes; we just want to make sure they are not treated any differently than if Joey shot a cop or it was I whom shot a cop. I would be sitting in jail and everything about me would have already been shared by the HPD. Cops are human and make mistakes and shouldn’t be above the law.

          • DTM

            I find it amazing that they will not “officially” release Joey’s name. Why is that? The reason is then they would be forced to release the officer’s name who shot him. There should be more people upset with this. Maybe a few days of protests outside the Hays Police Department or City Hall would convince them to finish their “impartial” investigation and start releasing some facts.

          • Bob Shuckman

            Good idea. Let’s go protest the people who have nothing to do with the investigation.

      • It is time

        You may be correct, I found this below from another article. The point is that they have the info and I think they are hoping the longer they wait the less people will be following. I am pro-cop as long as they are in the right. You can only keep people waiting so long before a group of idiots start doing what they see on TV.
        According to Harbin, Ellis County currently has deputies who are equipped with body cameras, although they are older and might not offer the same quality as newer equipment.

        HPD officers have worn audio recorders since the mid-1990s, according to Scheibler

  • Long Timer

    I have heard that the shooter was a female.

    • Fact

      Not true

  • Long Timer

    I heard the shooter was a female.

    • doesn’t matter

      doesn’t matter if it was a male or female. a young man lost his life. let’s see what the official report says. whenever that’s released.

  • Go!

    And now let all of the law enforcement experts who have never had training or education come out of the wood works. Aaaaand go!

    • Helpful

      I agree with you. I also find it so amazing that all of these people are so concerned for the treatment of the special needs and they know SO much about them, but yet every year State Special Olympics that is held in Hays, Kansas is low on volunteers. Maybe instead of using their concern as hate against the officers, they should HELP where help is needed. Pitting people against officers is not going to make the life of a special needs individual any easier. For all of the “concerned”, you can volunteer online.

  • Still Waiting

    Glad all went well. But over a week and no information is ridiculous. I have been in contact with with the Wichita news stations but more importantly 60 minutes and Greta Van Susteren. They are both very interested in this story and I recommend others contact them as well. We have given enough time now it is time for the HPD and County Attorney to have some national spotlight and see what happens.

    • nighthawk

      Maybe instead of blabbing your mouth all over the place and seeking attention for yourself, you should comply with the wishes of the family and let things run their course. Notice how there was no family at the event? Let them have their time to grieve without having to worry about all the news attention. This is a terrible situation that is being made worse by a few attention seekers. Most of those running their mouth on facebook and in the local media are those who have rap sheets longer than my arm and who have had issues with the law. They are simply using this tragedy to prop themselves up against law enforcement and its sickening.

      • JustTheFactsMamm

        I don’t think it has to do with that. Police, county attorney, judges, ect ect are ALL reportable to the public. That’s their job! And when they don’t do their job then there is reason for concern. It is tragic no doubt but it doesn’t take a week for the release of at least some information. If citizens are concerned about their police force (criminals or law obiding citizens) they have a right to be informed. That’s just simple good public policy. They could possibly alleviate many community concerns by a simple statement. Yes of course it is tragic and the family deserves peace but the HPD and county attorney are reportable to more than just the family of this man. They are reportable to the communities they serve. Period. If you or they don’t like that then do as everyone around here likes to say “get a different job”.

      • Wrong

        You are wrong, KSN reported that Joey’s parents both attended the vigil.

        • nighthawk

          Post the article here that says that

          • guest

            hey nighthawk ksn did say that they said they talked to joey’s parents but they didn’t want to be on camera but they were happy that so many people even strangers came out to the vigil to support Joey

      • guest

        And i’m assuming you must be in law enforcement Nighthawk, probably a hays police officer and no i won’t stop running my mouth, i don’t care if your a cop, your just getting upset because you know he was unarmed and that itself pretty much makes it unjustified, and plus i like watching you get all hot and bothered by my comments

        • nighthawk

          Not law enforcement and not connected to the Hays PD at all. Nor am I hot and bothered by a big mouth attention seeker who doesn’t know what they are talking about. How would I know if he was armed or unarmed? You don’t know that either. Regardless of what comes out from the KBI and county, you wont be satisfied. Keep fighting for “justice” as you continue to be a law breaker yourself

          • guest

            Or you could do some research like everyone else the facts are out there, it’s not that hard to use Google is it?

    • stone_cold_steve_austin

      Currently, the KBI is investigating the incident. If and when we need to know something, we will be told.

      • Sara

        The KBI investigates officer involved shooting all the time, they usually have something of relevance released within 48 to 72 hours of the shooting, yet they have released nothing in over a week. The longer they wait the more agitated the public will become. I am proud of the people of Hays for not rioting and acting the way other communities have but it only a matter of time if the information continues to be withheld from the public. I hope it does get national attention, then maybe HPD can be cleaned up and we the people will be better off.

      • Buck

        i heard those “If and when” statements from the White Citizens Council in the south in the 60’s. Thought people had learned from that disaster – guess not. “Nothing to see here, move along” does not work in the age of smartphones and internet.

  • Disgusted

    As my parents always said its on a need to know basis and right now you dont need to know. There is an investigation taking place. When the investigation is done the findings will be released. If it takes weeks or months it takes weeks lor months. I know it hard for nosey people to understand this. When the results of the investigation are released and if the findings are anything other than total guilt of the officer you will not be happy. If the county attorney doesnt come out and say that this officer killed this man for no other reason than he wanted to i believe you wont be happy. Then the conspiracy theory will start to fly again. This was a tragic event for this mans family, the police department, and the community as a whole. So please try to restrain yourself even though i know you wont.

    • Unimpressed

      Sounds like your parents treated you like a mushroom. Mine taught me to be inquisitive and logical. I was taught to respectfully question authority not mindlessly bow to it.

  • Guest

    It Shouldn’t take more than a week for even the KBI to investigate this incident…..their was a traffic stop and a short chase followed by an HPD officer shooting a man with autism, they already talked to the neighbor they know how he died, they know he was autistic, i’m sure they talked to the officers involved and the family of the man killed, either it was or it wasn’t a justified shooting, but if they think that by prolonging this investigation is gonna make people forget well it’s not, and since it’s taking this long that’s not good for the HPD, I hope it makes national news because it should, and if it is found to be unjustified the officer should be punished. If he was unarmed the HPD would have came out and said that right away, get real all you people and family of HPD officers sticking up for this cop, he had no right to kill this man, If i had a friend and he went and shot someone unarmed i would not defend them, There are bad cops out there just because your a cop does not make you a good person, and i hope he feels sick to his stomach knowing he killed and innocent, harmless, good man who had autism but was dealing with it really good, he had a job and could drive most people with autism just sit at home and collect disabillity so i give this young man 2 thumbs up because it’s not easy to live with a disability. And i can’t wait for the KBI to come knocking on HPD officers front door and placing him under arrest in front of his family if he has any, and when that does happen all you people defending the cop i wanna hear what you have to say then, trying to put the blame on a man with a disability is wrong and all you cop defenders should be ashamed, what if you had a family member or a kid that was autistic and gunned down by a cop how would you all feel. It should have been handled a lot better than it was plain and simple and you all know that.

    • Guest 2

      Oh you were there? I get it. What if Joey got out of the car and ran towards the officer and made a gesture like he was reaching for something? How did the officer know he had Autism? If you were the officer and this person fled the first stop would you not be suspicious? The witness says she saw everything? What about her comments that she heard the shot and then went to the window and saw EVERYTHING? Many Many of the comments on this site claim to be an expert on that all cops are bad. Let the dang investigation happen.

      • Guest

        Hey guest 2 if he was running from the cops in his car i’m sure he didn’t get out and run towards the cops he was scared of the cops i’m sure he was running to his front door you idiot.

      • DTM

        So did he run at the cop, get shot then retreat back to his car with his hands up before the witness got to the window? If this is your defense theory, it is funny.

    • Guest @

      Since you already know what happened why wait for the investigation???????

  • Concerned

    If Hays cops get away with this murder all Hays residents and FHSU students lives will be in jeopardy. This police chief supports more public street alcohol drinking events…along the railroad tracks no less!

    • PhotoByHusband

      Nothing wrong with that? Might thin the herd a little.

  • Me

    Sick of people referencing this one witness as a testimony of how the cop shot an unarmed man. She reported going to her window after hearing the gun shot. What’s relevant is what happened before the gun shot! So unless she is Flash Fn Gordon, her eye witness account will not led to a damning prosecution.

    • DTM

      It is amazing how cops circle the wagons to protect one and other after something like this. They proclaim to be interested in justice, but when it is one of their own, justice takes a back seat to protecting the blue line. It is also interesting that when anyone else challenges a Hays PD officer they go to jail. Investigation over. They do not leave the person on the streets until they thoroughly researched everything and talked to everyone. They arrest first and ask questions later. We do all understand that there are not two sets of laws. I hope the KBI agents investigating this have the courage to do the right thing and not the popular thing within the law enforcement ranks.

      • VeryTrue

        Doubtful. Cops cover each other’s *ss’s. That’s what they do. Like the 7 fired in Chicago who ALL LIED on their report. All statement were contrary to the actual video of the MURDER by a police officer. The difference between today and 20 years ago is cell phone and dash/body cams. These “people” are just not being caught for it. Not trying to say all cops are bad. Most aren’t but the fact remains that no matter how good the cop, they lie for their partners. Police can’t be trusted. That’s a sad reality but it’s true. If they can’t handle the truth or a irrational civilian: then leave the force.

    • Neighbor

      I arrived 25 minutes after the killing. Cops had streets and alleys blocked of for a radius of 3 blocks. I thought the killer was still being sought! Turns out he was being protected!

      • Think about it

        Or they didn’t want the scene to be tampered with lol

  • Just passing through

    Whether the shooting was justified or not it sure does give the unemployed or people with nothing better to do a chance to contribute to society by spread rumors and lies on here.

    • Too easy

      So which are you? Unemployed or nothing better to do?

  • Sick

    A man is dead. Another man’s life has been changed forever. Are you not entertained citizens of Hays. You all make me sick.

    • JustTheFactsMamm

      Your right. One is dead. Another is changed for life. I suppose we should all just forget it happened and move on with our lives eh? Because we should never question our government. Government is always right and never ever makes mistakes. Not saying this shooting was right or wrong cause we don’t know. They won’t tell anyone. But the fact remains a tax payed police officer killed a civilian. Justified or not those type of government actions SHOULD ALWAYS be questioned. Complacency is the enemy. Always ALWAYS question your government. Complacency is also their enemy and if they aren’t kept on their toes. They become complacent. Just like the rest of us.

    • Well

      And yet here you are participating in the Circus Maximus. Your hypocritical rebuke is benign.

  • Pingback: Joseph Weber – Site Title()