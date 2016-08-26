Thursday night vigil held in Hays for Weber peaceful, respectful

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

As questions continue to swirl about the circumstances surrounding the death of 36-year-old Joseph Weber, members of the community gathered together Thursday evening to remember the man described as a quiet, but joyful man living with autism.

Over 100 people gathered in Hickok Park to share stories, show support and mourn the loss after a funeral was held in Oakley on Tuesday.

Weber was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 18 in a residential area of Hays.

“In the past few days of working with them, they were so happy to know there is a candle vigil in his honor tonight. They were absolutely ecstatic to hear that there is being more done,” said Jenna Jacobs, an event-co organizer who works in disability services, speaking about people she works with who knew Weber.

Weber was associated with New Age Services, a licensed disability services provider in Kansas.

“Some of them knew Joey on a personal level, not all of them, but everyone I’ve talked to had multiple great things to say about Joey,” Jacobs said.

J.J. Wright, a co-founder of Justice for Joey, who had a statement read at the vigil called the gathering of people in remembrance of Weber providence. Wright knew Weber through school in Oakley from kindergarten through 12th grade and currently resides on the West Coast.

“It’s because a person can transcend time and distance,” Wright said. “Make no mistake he was and should be remembered that way.”

An investigation into the death remains ongoing, and no further information has been released.