Justice for Joey campaign to host candlelight vigil for slain Hays man

By James Bell
Screen Shot 2016-08-23 at 1.36.05 PMJustice for Joey, an organization that has been organized in the wake of the shooting death of Hays resident Joseph Weber, has planned a candlelight vigil for 8:30 p.m. Thu., Aug. 25, at Hickok Park, 26th and Donald Dr., to gather the community together to remember Weber.

J.J. Wright, co-founder of Justice for Joey, said the campaign is growing organically and many people have been already involved.

Wright attended school in Oakley with Weber from kindergarten through high school. Wright graduated from Fort Hays State University before relocating to the west coast.

“It’s (the vigil) absolutely 100 percent about Joey and the loss of his life and someone so amazing and great and another person with disabilities to have lost his life by the hands of a police officer,” Wright said.

But while mourning the loss, he said a conversation needs to begin about the tragedy.

“Now, the important thing is to have dialogue and talk about this and talk about the tragedy. I think we all want answers and we are not getting them.

“I don’t want to speak for everyone else, but it’s suspicious. I believe many others think it’s suspicious as well,” Wright said, adding the lack of detailed information from officials is “very disheartening.”

“I think that a lot of people might feel that way. We’re searching for answers as to what the real facts are, but we’re also searching for answers that speak to how the Hays Police Department is being trained,” he said.

And Wright feels the death of Weber should be a part of a national conversation that needs to begin.

“This is so much bigger than (Weber) as well,” he said. “The very same day Joey was shot and killed, a deaf man by the name Daniel Harris was shot and killed.”

“They both were supposedly being looked into for a traffic violation. They both apparently continued on, there was a chase of some sort and they both went directly to a place of safety.”

Harris was shot and killed by a North Carolina state trooper the same day as Weber and is being described as deaf and speech impaired.

“So we have two men who did exactly the same thing. Daniel went to his home, Joey went to his other home for a group with disabilities that he spent a lot of time at, and they were both shot and killed in front of those homes. That for me is something worth discussing and talking about,” Wright said.

He also noted a recent report by the Ruderman Family Foundation found up to half of all police-involved shooting deaths are of disabled individuals and often times those deaths are blamed on the victim.

“That’s pretty staggering with all the other movements happening and going on; this one (Weber) still hasn’t still gotten a lot of attention,” Wright said.

And he said many comments in the Weber case allude to Weber’s abilities and are taking away from what should be the focus of the incident.

“I think a lot of people jump to conclusions and the dialogue surrounding this incident is more about victim blaming and I’m worried that is the narrative.”

As an example, many comments on social media suggested Weber should not have been driving a vehicle with his disability.

“That’s victim blaming,” Wright said.

“The only situation that should matter, in my opinion, is the behavior of the Hays Police officer.”

As details of the incident have yet to be released, Wright has trouble understanding the use-of-force in this case.

Joseph Weber

Joseph Weber

Weber lived with autism as long as Wright knew him and was always smiling and treating everybody perfectly.

“To me, Joey posing a threat to the Hays Police Department in my eyes is almost laughable,” Wright said and he questions why other tactics were not first utilized.

“I think that is the hardest thing for everyone to understand,” he said.

Now, Wright believes the goal should be to continue to raise awareness of the problems caused by frequent misunderstandings between police and disabled individuals – that often carry fatal consequences.

“I think ultimately the most positive outcome would be the community of Hays and communities across the nation would look at their own police forces and celebrate them, but also determine why these incidents are happening, look into them and get the conversation started,” he said.

“Ultimately, the outcome would be to celebrate Joey and to also see whether or not this was an injustice.”

If an injustice is found, Wright hopes the community can come together and agree on the outcome for the officer and department.

“I hope that the community, the state, the nation,–if this story does spread and that enough people become aware of it–those voices can collectively help agree on that decision,” he said.

In the meantime, Wright hopes the vigil can be a solemn reflection on Weber’s life.

“We ask for it to be very peaceful, very civil and just a celebration of Joey,” he said.

“We hope everyone in that community understands that.”

The vigil is open to the public, with participants asked to bring candles if possible.

To find out more about the campaign, visit their Facebook page or follow the group on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

  • Guest

    I am waiting for a law suit over this. The Hays cop should be fired.

  • ah

    Hey, lets all jump on the “I know what happened and its wrong” bandwagon before the investigation is even complete! I’m not saying it was wrong or not, but maybe we should wait until all the facts come out before saying the cop should be fired.

    • Buck

      Based on the information contained in the press releases and hard news stories in the Hays media I can see no reason for this shooting other than panic or unlikely, poor training. I think Hays will part with a large sum of money in a civil suit and the officer will be found guilty in a criminal trial. Unless new information can show that this unarmed young man was a threat to the life of the officer (and I think that very unlikely) there was no logical reason for the shooting.

      “cop should be fired” Boy, you hold human life cheap if that’s the extent of your punishment for what happened.

      • BigBrother

        Poor training? We do not know the facts. I can think of several scenarios which could lead to an officer making this type of unfortunate decision.
        As for the lack of communication with the public…remember the Chief Law Enforcement officer is the County Attorney.

        • PAID leave

          I just wish I was able to be on “PAID administrative leave” after shooting someone. The Ellis county attorney is clearly trying to cover something up. Remember this come election time.

          • Hays resident

            Paid administrative leave post-shooting is standard procedure with probably 99% of police departments nationwide. What, you would prefer the officer to be on unpaid leave while an investigation (which may or may not exonerate him or her) grinds on for weeks, or months? What, do you think this officer shot someone to get time off?

          • PAID leave

            Yes to being on unpaid leave, treat them like any other person would be treated. No to the comment about shooting someone to paid time off.

          • DTM

            When others commit crimes, they are arrested, made to post bail and deal with everything else that is involved. Paid leave is generally not on the menu.

          • Digit

            I thought the statement said ‘pending pay’ which I believed to mean that pay is withheld until he would be cleared or charged with a crime.

          • Frankie

            Nut up or shut up. Go to the police academy and see how you do. If you’re lucky enough to make it, maybe you can get the benefits of paid administrative leave. Best of luck to you.

      • Hyas resident

        “Based on the information…” What information? There’s been no information of any kind officially released other than the obvious – a man was shot and killed by a police officer. Yet you’ve already lent your opinion on a civil suit and insinuated the officer should be imprisoned. Why not just reserve judgement/opinions until the KBI investigation is complete and made public?

        • DTM

          When the guy beat his friend to death at the local motel on July 30, 2016, the police received the call at 11:38 PM. The details of the incident were release on July 31, 2016, by the Hays PD via press release, praising the department for their work, by their police chief Don Shiebler. This was less than 24 hours after the incident. There were no videos of the incident or audio recordings of the incident, but they were able to come to a conclusion to arrest Derrick Allen Smith at the scene of the crime. He did not go on paid leave. Then the Ellis County Attorney filed charges against Smith on Friday August 5, 2016. This was 6 days after the crime.

          It has now been 6 days since this has occurred and no release from Hays PD, Ellis County Attorney, Ellis County Sheriff nor Kansas Bureau of Investigation. We just found out the victims name on Monday, 4 days after the shooting. Why the delay? There is only one differentiating factor on this case versus the other case. There is a police officer involved in the potential crime.

          This is what is causing everyone so much concern where this is going or not going.

    • About Hays

      It’s funny how the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is involved in this. They are responsible for deputizing the Police Dept. and vise versa. This, in my opinion is biased. The only organization that should be investigating this is the KBI .. @tom drees
      #autisticlivesmatter

    • DTM

      I think many of the facts are already out. This investigation is taking way too long. What do they need to find out? There were two officers on the scene at the time of the shooting. Interview both of them. Get the recordings from each of their body packs. Get the recordings from each of their dash cams, if they were “working”. Get a copy of all dispatch recordings and logs and you are done. There may be some additional witnesses to the stop and the “high speed” chase, but that is it. The press release was given by Tom Drees. He never mentioned a weapon. If there was a weapon, it would have been in the press release. They were already praising the Hays Police Department for turning this over to the Ellis County Sheriff in the press release, for some reason, so I am sure that they would have included anything else that was favorable to the City of Hays and the Hays PD.

  • guest

    A loss of life is tragic, but law enforcement have to make split second decisions with their life also on the line. The facts need to come out before placing blame on anyone. People need to learn to respect authority, especially law enforcement and these things would not happen.

    • DTM

      Respect authority and we won’t shoot you. Maybe this can replace “Protect and serve” that use to be the purpose of law enforcement.

    • Lester Baer

      Noncompliance of a police order is NOT a capital offense guest.

  • BigBrother

    So we need JJ Wright to waltz into town from the east coast start an “organic movement” and then slip out the back door after saying it is 100% about the individual.

    • Gabe

      Agree

  • Baiter

    Hey, hays post, next time someone wants to write an editorial, let them. Let’s not pretend it’s an article when you didn’t even bother to mention that the reason Hays pd isn’t saying anything is because everything has to go through the county attorney’s office. The county attorney and the kbi are the ones at liberty to comment on this. Hays post, you continue to have the worst reporting out there.

    • Words

      Hays Post has decided what has happened based on the use of the word “Slain”

      • Guest

        Sentationalist journalism at its finest.

      • Jack

        Do you not know what the word slain mean? LMAO!

    • DTM

      Who says Hays PD can’t say anything? What is stopping them from saying anything or their officers from posting anonymously on here? Do we not think that many of the posts on here are not from City of Hays employees and Hays PD officers?

  • JusticeforPD

    Bell and Wright your classic millennial liberals, already passing judgement before an investigation is complete. And shame on Hays Post for not having any media bias.

  • Chris

    Slain? What a crappy, inflammatory title.

    • Already have it

      That’s exactly what went through my mind when I saw the headline. Surely a better, much more appropriate word, could have been chosen.

      • Better training

        Murdered? Executed? What other synonym for gunning down an unarmed person with mental disabilities would be appropriate?

        • Hays resident

          Unarmed persons can still be threats. “Killed” or “shot” are the appropriate verbs.

          • DTM

            You are correct. Are they threats that require the use of deadly force? Could they have used one of their many other tools that are not deadly? Should have tried this first.

  • StopOrIcanAndWillShoot

    The only fact known so far is that the lack of information being released-historically-will lead to a bad outcome for the city. It doesn’t take half a week to piece together a shooting and have at least some understanding of what happened(I’m not taking about toxicology results, ballistics, ect ect). The only crime so far is the lack of tax paid employees not informing the public. If this is an unwarranted shooting (I’m betting it is or they’d release something by now) then-historically-they’ll release the information when they can report the remedy to the problem(s). Justified or unjustified: the outcome is sad. Speculation won’t change that.

    • Honesty

      The Hays PD is a disappointment. The personal experience I have had with a couple different officers had been unbelievable. In one instance, the officer was caught in a lie about an arrest he made for a young man for disorderly conduct. When confronted about the twist of words he didn’t have much to say. The infraction was dismissed, but the lack of respect for the Hays PD was not. #JusticeforJoey

      • Tom

        Greenwood was the officer involved

  • royal35

    First off….Hayspost, you suck. All the way around. You wouldnt have the first clue what news was if it slapped you in the face. But yet we all keep coming back to read your crap. I view this site the same as a gossip mag. Only about 40% truth.
    Secondly….This Wright guy needs to stay his backside on the liberal infested east coast. We know a man was shot. We know an officer did in fact feel he had to pull the trigger. We know a life was lost and we know people on all sides of this situation are in pain. Thats WHY its called a tragedy!
    What we DONT need in our hometown is a bunch of dirty lying press, paid protesters, people who want to come riot and destroy our town with their “organic” causes and the like. Hays like many many other towns are politicially a mess. The native people(those who are born and raised here) don’t want all this chaos in their town. They dont want anything but fairness and peace. I’m all for a candlelight vigil to mourn a loss and celebrate a life but that is 100% not what this guy is coming here to do.
    Yes, there has been zero info about this situation forthcoming. But why would you expect more? Yall already think you know it all. I want to know why his family would want their relative with Autism even working at a gun store. And was he driving legally? I understand police are taught shoot to kill but I’ve always thought there would be so many other options to shoot if one must other than straight to the chest. My heart breaks for the family whose hurting from loss and maybe even more so for the officer who fired that shot. He or she will never be the same either. Their life is over as well, just not in the same as the victim. They work here, their home is here, their children, families. And the wonderful know-it-all people of Hays will crucify them until they leave town. “Slain” Hayspost? Shame on you for Guilty proved Innocent and promoting some outsider coming here with a big mouth wanting to talk us to death about injustices when not ONE of us is perfect!

    • Bushhardon

      Very bad situation for both sides. If anyone would like to try and riot and burn our town , they will regret coming to Hays , Kansas.

    • JM

      If you don’t like Hayspost. Don’t read it and don’t post comments. Put it on your block list. There are plenty of other places for you to get information on the internet— get it there. I like hayspost and I am curious about the police response. I hope hayspost continues with the updates because at the end of the day, no one else has put any information out there.

  • YouCouldLookItUp

    There are some on this thread who have only a passing acquaintance with English vocabulary.
    Slain: killed in a violent way.
    Perfectly appropriate usage in this instance.

    • Already have it

      Synonyms include: kill, murder, put to death, butcher, cut down, cut to pieces, slaughter, massacre, shoot down, gun down, mow down, eliminate, annihilate, exterminate, liquidate.

      So according to you, “slaughtered man” would have been appropriate in the title too.

      • Lookeditup

        Well according to the dictionary, yes, yes it would.

  • John Holmes II

    If HPD is not going to release any info then they should not give out any info on traffic stops such as DUI, possession etc. Those are all pending investigations within themselves. Take that Bull Larky off Hays Post. And post it when convicted or it goes to court. If you don’t want us in your business stay out of ours. Family and employers read the arrest log and are often too quick to judge, some maybe be schuned or fired when they are possibly innocent.

  • Hard Facts

    Heres some facts for you. Every marked Hays Police car has a dashcam and every uniformed Hays Police Officer has has a tape recorder in there shirt pocket. The dash cam is automatically activated when the lights are turned on and Officers are required to activate there tape recorder any time and every time they come into contact with the public.
    How long do you think it took them to watch or listen to them.

    • StopOrIcanAndWillShoot

      That’s what I was saying below. They have some facts already. Their choosing not to release those facts yet-historically-have shown that this won’t come out well for the City. Chicago is a great example of government secrecy to the public. It took judge orders to release the video tapes of chicago police shooting a armed(knife) but non threatening teenager. This has been the SOP for police around the country. If it shows a justified shooting the video is released almost immediately. If the video shows a murder by a police officer then it takes a judges order to get it released. Police bias? ABSOLUTELY. I find it disgusting the lack of accountability and responsibility of these TAX PAID employees. People around here apparently hate the US government: By the comments typically left on hayspost but I suppose police carry guns and the red necks around here LOVE their guns so I guess police get an automatic pass. Maybe I’m the only one who actually reads the news but I constantly see negative behavior by police in this state. A barton County cop convicted of beating and threatening his wife and kids with a gun. A western Kansas KHP convicted of r*ping a teenager while on duty multiple times, Rooks county sheriff dealing drugs, a rooks county undersheriff tried wiring his wife’s car with bomb. Now I’m now sociologist or psychologist but I can assure you police officers ARE NOT perfect people and OFTEN make mistakes just like the rest of us. The difference is their bad decisions can be deadly. Lets all wait on the facts then form an opinion, however, if this disabled man was found to be unarmed, there should be a murder charge against the officer. Period. If this community is so hard line that we must make examples of people, well let’s let the police know that abusive, harassing and the ‘I wear a badge and you don’t’ mentality has to go. Lurch-the current police chief-is no innocent officer himself. I watched him push a college student down the stairs of a party about 20 years ago. Yes, that’s hearsay but I saw it with my own eyes and it was … somewhat provoked.. .but there was NO physical interaction between the student and any officers prior to the push. Just an example of how not all police are just these perfect innocent people who’s only purpose in life is to defend us and come to our aid. Just not the way it really is.

  • Dennis

    I’m NOT passing judgment…BUT…and NOT picking on anyone, when the article is above, and still
    “we” get the incorrect coast, how things can get twisted…you will also need to read the posts to understand
    what I’m saying.

  • Gabe

    Really. It’s an investigation. Let’s stop just mip g to conclusion. In your research did it say why or how half of the disabled died? Do we know the circumstances. Just because they were handicap does not mean they are beyond wrong doing and violence. I have a question as well. What was your real relationship with Joey prior to this incident? Were you his friend? Did you associate with him? Did you walk home from school together? Or is this an opportunity for you to become an activist? If we are going to question the motives and decisions made and call this incident suspicious I think it’s only fair to be suspicious of you J.J. Let this investigation work before you start up on your suspicious minds.

  • TypicalResponse

    I just love the undying loyalty of the police. Yes, we know 0 facts. Yes, it may have been justified but the unwavering support for the police is just insanity. If a teacher held down a student who was being disruptive this neocon community would crucify her and blame the teachers union in some way. On the other hand. A police officer can shoot and kill a man (no ones the facts yet) and it’s nothing but praise and defense of the police. A man was killed. Period. If this turns out to be an unjustified shooting then I’m sure you all will still blame the dead man someway/somehow. Cause after all. High school educated police offices are just the most perfect people in all the world. At the top of santas nice list. Gods chosen people. Ya know, cops never make mistakes. Here’s s tip police. Stop training officers like all civilians are combatants. Maybe teach how do calm and irrational person on a “routine” traffic stop instead of a targeted/focused training on take downs, pressure points, choke holds, ect ect. And an over all rudeness to the public. Maybe the military mentality that has infected this nations police force is the problem. NEVER, NEVER should a police officer be decked out in full battle rattle. You are “peace officers” not para military.

    • nighthawk

      And here we have a response from a pseudo intellectual that now is an expert on police training and education. You live in a fairy tale land utopia where everyone plays nice and no one is ever mean to anyone else. The general public is far more violent than it has been in the last 100 years. And the aggression towards law enforcement by people like you and people who think like you is only making things worse. If you don’t like our police force in “battle rattle” then encourage your fellow Americans to act like they live in a civil society

      • TypicalResponse

        And here’s the response from a Fox News watcher. Violent crime is down. Non violent crime is down. That’s FBI data. Not some left wing data. That’s police data. Not MSNBC data. Faux news can’t even recognize the sexist pig in their own organization (roger ailes) let alone a militaristic police force. Btw I went to the Cadet law enforcement academy when the KHP training was still conducted in Salina. I’m also prior military and I worked with police before. I KNOW their training. Throwing in your two cents is fine but be realistic about it. Not Fox News taking points. Almost all those are just opinions anyway. Fox = shy on facts. Neavy on opinion.

        • nighthawk

          When did the conversation turn to Fox news? Is that your go to move when you are questioned? Your rant makes no sense and is a typical lefty response when they are confronted. Blame fox news and start talking about things that are unrelated (see the roger ailes comment). You mentioned that you went to the academy but you don’t make mention of graduating. Sounds like you weren’t good enough to pass and now you have an axe to grind with the training because you couldn’t hack it.

          • Dan Wesson

            TypicalResponse wasn’t wrong about the FBI crime statistics. He may have went off the rails with the rest of his rant, but the FBI statistics do show violent crime is down.

        • You mad bro?

          You’re over the top vexation doesn’t make you any better than Fox News. You can’t find anger and ignorance with anger and ignorance.

      • Gov Sam Brokeback

        I love how all these faux news fans call people smarter than them pseudo intellectuals…guess miss nighthawk that makes you a quasi-moron! Ohh how you neo cons lick Sean Hannitys boots, when he only has a high school diploma I assume much like yourself. The only “rattle” you need to concern yourself with is your tiny brain bouncing around in your thick spacious skull.

  • Charles Brown

    Has anyone considered the possibility that this severely mentally disabled man may have reacted in a way (provoked or not by police standard procedure) that may have posed an imminent threat to the officer’s life. The details are not out but it is possible that there was an altercation and Joey may have bested the officer in a fit of blind rage. I just want to make sure that people understand that there is a possibility that this shooting could be justified and the officer had to decide him or me.

    Would this have been a better article if it read “Candlelight vigil for slain Hays Police Officer”?

    • Same old – same old

      Just a different group that would be showing up.

    • Simon

      My question is how would the officer have known he was autistic? We all know after the fact that he was. We don’t know the details of the behavior of either of them. Was the officer over aggressive? Was the victim acting similar to a drunk or high person? Everyone is making judgement after the fact after having hours and days to think about it. The officer didn’t have that luxury.

      • DTM

        Lets assume he was acting drunk or high. If these actions are similar to one with autism, then his job is to protect and serve. Is this someone with a mental illness, is this someone that is high, is this someone that is drunk, these are all questions he might process and ask, but the answer to all three of those is not to shoot an unarmed person. Spin it how you will, but this is not going to end well for the City of Hays.

        • Simon

          I’m just saying people are acting like he shot a guy and should have know he was special needs. No one knows how he acted, but is it possible it appeared he was reaching for a weapon? I don’t know. No one knows at this point. People need to remember at the time, no one knew he was special needs. That’s was/is my point.

  • Frustrated

    I am pro cop and have always stood up for cops when others would bad mouth. But over the last 2 years I have had 5 dealings with HPD (i was never the criminal, I have never been arrested nor do I have a record). In 2 cases I was the victim of theft, 1 I was a witness and the other 2 were tenants of mine who had vandalism to their property. In 1 of the cases the officer treated everyone with respect, he understood who the victim was and was very helpful. The other 4 cases the police officers who showed up were very disrespectful, talked down to us and talked to us as if we were the criminals. I didn’t feel safer with an officer there nor did I feel that the “peace officer” was there to help us. On one occasion the officer threatened to arrest a victim just because the victim started to talk to and treat the officer the way he had been treating us since he stepped out of his car. What the HPD needs to realize is that if you step out of your squad car with an attitude of they are better than you and have the egotistical hot head mentality they will be met with resistance, if you get out with a Im here to help mentality then things would go much smoother. I have stopped being pro cop in Hays and no longer stand up for them, instead I now have stories of what I have witnessed and the disrespect the officers showed to everyone involved. The ones I had dealings with act like they are better than the public. They act like they were picked on in school and now they are out to get their revenge. I hope it can change and that one of these officers didn’t pull the trigger with his ego and now will have to live with the consequences for the rest of his life.

    • FamiliarStory

      This town has a serious problem with their police. My dad was threatened with arrest by approaching a police officer WHILE the police officer was on his-my dads-property. His driveway in fact. My dad asked the officer for his name and was walking towards him while doing so. Apparently that warranted a threat of arrest. For what? Asking the officers name? He’s a tax paid employee and citizens have the right to know who’s wages we are paying. Let’s not even mention the “ghestapo” van that drives around snatching everyone up who’s carrying a red solo cup. This towns police are more disrespectful than i have ever encountered before. I’ll also mention that some hays cop also went to me dads house to serve papers on his grandson. Well my parents weren’t home but we got word from our neighbor just once no once answers the door the cop attempted entry on his own by opening the screen/storm door and trying to door handle for access. No warrant, no probable cause. Had he been an average joe off the street a property owner would have the right to shoot him for attempted breaking and entering. Praise the HPD all you want people but the day you need them, you’ll learn just how disrespectful they really are.

      • Damm Straight

        There is a reason your family hates Cops. It looks like members of your family are always breaking the law , so the cops come to visit your home a lot. 95 % of our Citizens will never see a cop at their front door. When an officer comes to see you or stops your car he is in charge of the situation , not the citizen. That’s what we pay them to do.

        • FamiliarStory

          Lol. Yes. People get served papers for crimes alone: not divorce papers or legal notices, etc ect. Police ONLY come to your house if your a criminal. Nice try. Think a little deeper before you comment next time.

          • FamiliarStory

            Secondly. My Dad was a KHP lieutenant for 33 years. I know a thing or two about cops. In fact I have been to KHP Picknicks where even the KHP troopers recognize the attitudes of hays police. It may not be public knowledge but the average KHP trooper are NOT fans of the HPD.

          • Damm Straight

            If your Dad was retired KHP ,he would of know better on how to approach another officer while on duty.

          • WOW

            If a cop pulls onto my driveway, I absolutely have the right to walk up to him. Your reasoning on how to approach an officer feeds into our arguments on the quality of the HPD. They say they will arrest you because they are in fear in a calm situation because they are not trained correctly. Their egos overact and escalate situations then the general public is blamed.

          • FamiliarStory

            lol. Your an idiot. It’s always the citizens fault eh? It’s always the citizen with the attitude. Haha. Your obviously a hays cop who feels the need to justify his behavior.

          • Damm Straight

            If looks like a duck, walks like a duck, flies like duck, and quacks like a duck , you can usually bet that it’s a duck . Anybody can read between the lines on your comment and tell something not right there.

          • WOW

            You sound like and have the reasoning of HPD, does that mean you are a Hays police officer?

          • Damm Straight

            No, just a law abiding citizen

          • WOW

            So am I, but i have a grasp on reality on how HPD works. I have never had a run in with HPD but I have witnessed the way they handle situations and they are scared, overact and escalate things. If they left their egos in the car then they would enjoy work much more and would dramatically improve their public perception. They also need better training, they should not be scared when dealing with the minor situations that I saw them deal with.

          • DTM

            You are awfully defensive of the HPD. If they simply figured out that all citizens are not the enemy, but people their jobs would be much better. Not just understand that, but implement it. Treat people with respect. Even those criminals that least deserve to be treated in such a fashion. If they did those things, there would be no need for community bar-b-ques or patting yourself on the back for handing out gift certificates in a clear PR stunt.

            The clear problem is they let the worst and most aggressive officers rise up to the top of their ranks. There are no more veteran officers that knew how to talk to citizens and difuse cituations. Those have been replaced by Lietenants that are some of the worst offenders when it comes to turning minor traffic stops and public encounters to the use of physical force or simply inappropriatly belittling the individuals they are having contact with.

            If there are Hays PD officers reading this, I would suggest that you take this all in and ask yourself what have we done wrong. Do not try to blame this on the bad PR police in general have gotten nationally. These are stories that are all about YOU. Then devise a plan to fix it. Don Schiebler, you need to ask what have you done or failed to do to create this problem. Once it has been identified, you need to quickly implement a plan to fix it. That may mean several people need to go. Can it really get any worse for the Hays PD? They cannot keep an officer over there and are constantly trying to bring in new officers.

          • Just-my-OPINION

            Don Schiebler needs to fired. I saw him in action as a “beat” cop in Hays in the 90’s while I was a college student. He may act professional in a court room but his tact and self discipline were not on display in the 90’s. If that mentality has been deseminated to his subordinates then HPD has-or is going to have-a real problem. Citizens are NOT the enemy. In fact we pay your damn salary. So learn some tact and practice it. I bet in the end the public and your officers will be happier for it. That’s doesn’t mean u don’t use force when it’s needed but I’ve seen to many times, like on all these police shooting videos, the police officer is often the aggressor. There is a problem with policing in this country. It’s been decades and decades of “we are the authorities” and now that cell phone are ubiquitous they feel offended because so many of them are finally getting caught in the act of their agression and outright disdain for the public they supposedly “serve”. Contrary to all the posts on here, one does not need to be a criminal to have an interaction with the police. One can be a victim as well, or a witness, or and multitude of reasons why one might have an interaction with the police.

          • FamiliarStory

            Yes my whole family is criminals. Including my dad who was a cop for 33 years. Me who is a 18 year army vet. My sisters who are all successful CPA’s. Yes. A very strong criminal family history. Your a deep thinker your are damn straight. Doesn’t look like “reading between the lines” is working out to well for you. You might work on that “skill” a bit.

          • U know it

            Not everything that lays eggs, has a bill, and swims is a platypus DS. That is superficial thinking, but that’s what we’ve grown to expect from the content of your posts.

        • Frustrated

          Familiar story is correct, I was just like you Damm Straight until I needed the police and then i realized they are not their for the people they are here to feed their egos. I hate that its this way but my experience with the HPD has proven it to me. 95% is number you made up and is nowhere near correct.

  • Nona

    I’m not picking sides, I don’t know all the information yet but okay, everyone is saying the kid is autistic and unable to follow the commands of the office, or to comprehend what the officer was asking from him, so if that is the case than why was he driving by himself??

    • DTM

      Nona, are you then asking why any autistic or other human with any special needs is allowed to be in public by themselves? Isn’t this just a backhand way of blaming Joey? Who is the trained professional here? You don’t get to blame this individual because the officer made a mistake.

  • La Leyenda

    It’s amazing reading these comments of hatred towards the hays police department. The HPD does a pretty good job of keeping hays safe and crime at a low level. This is a very unfortunate tragedy that I’m sure could of been avoided but I doubt very very highly that this was a situation of a cop out for blood on a man with autism. Y’all need to take a deep breath and be thankful for what you have and quit acting like you haven’t felt safe when a patrol car has passed by.

    • Los Beet

      When the KBI releases their findings in the case then I’ll make judgement. Till that moment, I’ll be keeping a keen eye through my campers slide out for suspicious activity. #peaceonearth

    • protect and serve?

      If you read the comments, you will see these are regular citizens (not criminals) that are saying the same things about how bad their interaction with the HPD have been. We hope that the police will read this and make adjustments to the way they conduct themselves and that if they would have listened when the public had complained in the past that maybe this would have not escalated to the point that someone would have to die. I have not read anywhere that it said the cop was “out for blood”, its sounds to be a situation that a cop was not properly trained and was spooked or scared and overreacted. But this is a major overreaction and the HPD, county attorney and KBI realize how bad this is, that why they have been silent. The deaf man that was shot in North Carolina was on the top story on yahoo earlier today and is getting a lot of national attention, I understand that is a major reason for the silence (i feel this looks worse for the police than the NC shooting) but the longer they stay silent the more questions will be asked and assumptions made. HPD and Drees are in over their heads and don’t know what to do and that’s what started this, a cop was in over his head and overreacted. I hope when they do finally go public with their side of the story they will take out the part where they pat themselves on the back.

  • Love as I have loved the least

    Come on community and hp…..please wait for the detailsand do not vomit your prejudices. How discusting is the under belly of our community exposed here.

  • Neighbor

    I arrived 30 minutes after the killing. All the streets and alleys were blocked off for a 3 block radius ! They even used resident’s trash bins to block alleys! I thought they were still trying to catch the killer. It turned out they were trying to protect the killer! We will never know the truth.

    • Elliscounty

      I heard that the cops name is Greenwood. Not for sure though but it’s what I heard

  • Guest

    The Hays Police are ridiculous… They hand out traffic tickets, drive around the college campus and bars and give out DUI’s but when it comes to the big stuff that happens like those 4 trucks that got stolen back in July, where are those they will never find it, and the ATM that got stolen from the cervs on Hall, that’s never been found either, and when something like that does happen they send the whole damn hays police force, yeah they catch the petty criminals but like i said when something big happens the HPD can’t solve it, all the Hays Police Department is is a bunch of kids that got bullied in school so now since they got a badge and gun they think they are better then everyone else

    • Anonymous

      Were they the ones bullied in high school? Or were you? You seem disgruntled lol

    • Guest007

      They actually did find the atm. It was north of Hays by the St Andrews church FYI

