Tebo Village retail development nearing completion in Hays

by

By JAMES BELL
Hays Post

After months of work at the site, Tebo Village will soon be completed, opening up new retail space to the Hays area.

The 12-storefront, 25,000-square-foot retail development sits at 43rd and Vine, with anchor tenant Pasta Jay’s in front of the retail space and expecting to open soon.

While the retail space remains under construction, Chance Reeser, construction manager for Tebo Properties, said a few tenants are already lined up.

“We excited about it,” Reeser said.

And that anticpation permeates through Hays, as well.

“We are really excited about seeing an additional space available for retail locations,” said Aaron White, executive director of the Ellis County Coalition for Economic Development.

White said his office has been actively using the space as a recruitment tool for retailers interested in coming to Hays and may help fill gaps in retail options that were identified in the community retail survey.

Work on the site has been ongoing for a little under a year, but overall the project is only slightly over schedule.

Permitting issues first delayed the development.

“That kind of slowed us down a little bit, but we got it worked out,” Reeser said.

Most recently, however, construction has been slowed by weather.

“A lot of rain, weather slowed us down. It was really muddy and then high winds,” he said.

Construction is expected to be wrapped up in about a month, Reeser said.

  • Akbar

    Hope they make a go of it…

  • GoodLuckChuck

    Now I am happy to see something nice like this come to Hays, but my inner self says it will go like the other establishments here. Good for a while and go down hill. I am going to be positive though and, hope they keep it up and The businesses that come in want to keep it up as well!

  • JB

    Aaron White please stay out of the Tebow Development your CID sales tax at Big Creek hurt retailers and customers!!

    • Business Owner

      JB I assume you are aware it was Big Creek Crossing owners who wanted the CID correct? I love how everyone is quick to throw Aaron under the bus and not research.

      • JB

        3 commissioner voted for it. Aaron White authored the CID which contained loose wording. Leaving you and your grandkids paying for it. Do your research!

        • Business Owner

          My reply to you JB was that Mall owners requested the CID. ECED did not initiate it.

          6. PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE CREATION OF THE MALL AT HAYS
          COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT (CID) AND THE IMPOSITION OF A
          CID SALES TAX IN THAT DISTRICT: Hays Mall LLC filed a petition asking for
          the creation of a Community Improvement District. The petition seeks to create a
          CID encompassing the area bounded on the north by East 33rd, on the west by
          Vine, on the south by East 29th, and on the east by the access road on the east
          side of the mall. The proposed CID would impose a new 1% sales tax used to
          reimburse the developer, Hays Mall, LLC on a pay-as-you-go basis for up to
          $3,144,936 of costs incurred to make improvements to The Mall which includes
          interior renovation, parking lot mill and overlay, exterior LED lighting and
          entrance upgrades, landscaping, and demolition of the bank drive thru and
          Montana Mike’s. The necessary filing fee has been paid and the completed
          application for economic incentives as required by the City of Hays Economic
          Development policy along with the petition and resolution have been reviewed by
          the City’s legal counsel Gilmore and Bell. This public hearing allows for public
          comment as well as advisability of creating the CID.

          • Also business owner

            The point is only 3 commissioners needed to vote in favor of the CID Schwaller, Phelps, and Musil that will last 22.5 years. Mall sales are down! We can see how well the LLC has done by the parking lots, floor, and roof collapse that shut down businesses and put people out of work for months! The roof still leaks! Both the city and county made comments about the worthiness, and continued funding of ECCED. Aaron White also tried to create a CID for businesses on the north side Hays that would have included Walmart, restaurants and other businesses. Hays residents silence on this CID does not mean they were in favor or against. Citizens also use emails to voice their concerns. City legal counsel of Gilmore and Bell how impressive. I thought John Bird is the city’s legal counsel. Your a Business Owner??

  • Billy Bob Thorton

    I am glad Joe Blow you don’t even know what you are talking about. Get your ducks in a row before you comment. It’s people like you that talk the talk and don’t even know the facts. Why not try to support and be excited for a new business to come to Hays. Who knows you might even need a job someday and this could have a great opportunity for you. Just saying.

  • DB

    When are we getting the official moving announcement from Hallmart? The employees spilled the beans on that situation a while back.

    • DB

      *Hallmark.

  • Los Beet

    I wish we could get either a Carrabba’s Italian or a burger joint like Hardee’s. This town needs options if we are to get in the 10 of best towns in Kansas. #olivegardenorbust

    • Hays resident

      Los, Hardees isn’t a “burger joint,” it is a fast food chain. Bobo’s in Topeka, Cozy Inn in Salina and Bomber’s in Wichita are “burger joints.” You could argue Vernie’s in Hays is a burger joint. And Carrabas and Olive Garden? Just go to WalMart and pick your favorite entree out of the frozen section. That is what you’ll get at those chains.
      We have great locally-owned options… Vernies, Peter Mandys, Gellas, JDs, Al’s… all are excellent. Nnobody makes it into Top 10 anything with chain restaurants.

      • Old Bob

        Glad to see someone like Hays resident sticking up for our local restaurants… Burger joint? How about the Golden Q – my goodness, Vernie’s is also great and even takes credit cards now. Gella’s has excellent food and a great variety and you’ve still got your hometown shops like JD’s and Al’s. People have complained that we do not have great BBQ – I’ve tried multiple of the big shot places in KC and TK’s compares very favorably. I haven’t had Peter Mandy’s but I’m sure it is a very nice place. Hardee’s is better than McDonald’s or the like but Hays already has one of the best Wendy’s in the country, aside from the fact that Hardee’s is probably the most unhealthy fast food chain that there is. You could eat out every night in Hays and have something that isn’t a chain restaurant and has excellent food.

        • not impressed

          The q’s teensy tiny frozen patties hardly count as burgers.

          • Los Beet

            I had to do some gravel work at the Fort golf course on the south side of town last year and the guy in charge out there, everyone called him Guffey, made us some hamburgers. Some tasty sandwiches if I do say so. The golfers out there told me they call them “Guffey Burgers”. I’ll admit they could have come up with something more creative than that. Maybe Hardees was a bit of a stretch but if they sold these by the freeway than I would probably have another.

        • BBQ Afficianado

          TK’s mystery meat does NOT compare favorably to any BBQ place in KC. I have given them several tries, and each time felt like I should have known better. There was one time when I ordered a combo with pulled pork and brisket. You couldn’t tell the difference. Different textures, same taste. Now, to be fair, the sides there are FANTASTIC. IF I was to ever eat at TK’s, it would be to just order side dishes and skip any of the gross meat covered in even grosser sauce. Good BBQ doesn’t need to be slathered in sauce before it’s even brought to the table. Again though, those sides they have are awesome and the burgers are serviceable. Good/great BBQ is not featured at TK’s though.

          • agreed

            agreed. TK’s doesn’t hold a candle to true KC bbq. its a wanna be bbq joint–that’s all it is. same with the rockin bbq trailer guy that parks in front of the centennial mall every wednesday. not that great a taste. now when cerv’s brings in lorenzo bbq i considered that good.

          • BBQ Afficianado

            I think the trailer in front of Centennial Mall is pretty darn tasty, but it isn’t exactly BBQ in the traditional sense. Most of their menu items are BBQ meats in different styles of food, like the burrito and nachos. Both of those are delicious and filling, but not what I would call BBQ. Lorenzos is decent, but everything sits in those big juice filled trays until it’s purchased. Not a fan of ribs, etc. that are sopping wet.

          • D

            I couldn’t agree more about TK’s! It’s nasty and I can wait to go to Salina or Wichita at the closest to at least get Hog Wild for some real BBQ.

  • La Leyenda

    Wasn’t big creek crossing getting their empty stores filled too? How’s that working out?

    • Al

      They got Glik’s which is the first one in the state…that’s kind of cool.

      • Judy

        I used to live where they’re head quartered, and believe me, Glik’s is a dying company. though… They’ve been closing more stores than opening for years.

  • Hoping!!

    Any truth to the rumor that Carlos O’Kelley’s is looking at coming back in the Tebo Village? Loved their food and would serve the owner of their old still empty location right

    • Hays Resident

      My sister works for corporate in Wichita and I can safely tell you that Carlos O’Kelley’s is almost dead. They closed several other locations alongside Hays, and then Lawrence not long after. Manhattan and Salina are the next to close if profits vs leases don’t improve.

