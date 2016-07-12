BBQ restaurant chain identifies Hays as potential location

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

As part of a major expansion program, Oklahoma-based Billy Sims BBQ has identified Hays as a future site of the growing chain.

“This year has been a standout year for us, and we intend to make 2016 even better,” said Jeff Jackson, president of Billy Sims BBQ, in a press announcement late last year. “We have worked closely with our current franchisees to help them develop their restaurants, while also actively recruiting top-notch new franchisees to help us grow into 2016 and beyond.”

As the company works to expand, Hays was identified as a potential location late last year, but territory owner David Dunn, said no plans to open a location in Hays have been set.

“It’s a little early and premature probably,” Dunn said, to say that a location would open in Hays. “It’s high on my list, but we haven’t found the spot yet.”

Last year, Billy Sims BBQ opened locations in Chanute and Dodge City and recently opened a location in Newton.

“The plan is to come there and we do own the territory. It’s something we want to do, it’s just a matter of finding the right spot,” Dunn said.

The company is currently working on opening a location in Emporia right now, with an opening day expected around the first of October.

While the opening of a Hays location is not assured, Dunn said since buying the rights to open a location in Hays – after purchasing the location in Dodge City – he has an interest in bringing a location to Hays, if the right opportunity presents itself.

“I really do think Hays is a great market for our product,” Dunn said.

The sticking point right now comes down to finding a location that would fit the needs of the restaurant.

“If somebody called and showed me a spot that I liked, I think you would see us open in probably four months,” Dunn said. “I would jump all over it I really would.”

The chain – now in its 12th year of operation – was founded by Billy Sims and Jackson.

Sims is known as a former University of Oklahoma running back and 1978 Heisman Trophy winner.

The restaurant chain has garnered numerous awards and accolades, including a Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner for 2015 by Franchise Business Review and a Future 50 fastest-growing small chain restaurant in 2015 by Restaurant Business and Named by USA Today as one of the top athlete-based restaurant chains.

Billy Sims BBQ has an extensive menu of nine types of meat that are smoked daily in-house along with traditional sides like potato salad, smoked baked potatoes, smoked corn, coleslaw and entree size salads.