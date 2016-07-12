Hays Post

BBQ restaurant chain identifies Hays as potential location

by

By JAMES BELL
Hays Post

As part of a major expansion program, Oklahoma-based Billy Sims BBQ has identified Hays as a future site of the growing chain.

“This year has been a standout year for us, and we intend to make 2016 even better,” said Jeff Jackson, president of Billy Sims BBQ, in a press announcement late last year. “We have worked closely with our current franchisees to help them develop their restaurants, while also actively recruiting top-notch new franchisees to help us grow into 2016 and beyond.”

As the company works to expand, Hays was identified as a potential location late last year, but territory owner David Dunn, said no plans to open a location in Hays have been set.

“It’s a little early and premature probably,” Dunn said, to say that a location would open in Hays. “It’s high on my list, but we haven’t found the spot yet.”

Last year, Billy Sims BBQ opened locations in Chanute and Dodge City and recently opened a location in Newton.

“The plan is to come there and we do own the territory. It’s something we want to do, it’s just a matter of finding the right spot,” Dunn said.

The company is currently working on opening a location in Emporia right now, with an opening day expected around the first of October.

While the opening of a Hays location is not assured, Dunn said since buying the rights to open a location in Hays – after purchasing the location in Dodge City – he has an interest in bringing a location to Hays, if the right opportunity presents itself.

“I really do think Hays is a great market for our product,” Dunn said.

The sticking point right now comes down to finding a location that would fit the needs of the restaurant.

“If somebody called and showed me a spot that I liked, I think you would see us open in probably four months,” Dunn said. “I would jump all over it I really would.”

The chain – now in its 12th year of operation – was founded by Billy Sims and Jackson.

Sims is known as a former University of Oklahoma running back and 1978 Heisman Trophy winner.

The restaurant chain has garnered numerous awards and accolades, including a Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner for 2015 by Franchise Business Review and a Future 50 fastest-growing small chain restaurant in 2015 by Restaurant Business and Named by USA Today as one of the top athlete-based restaurant chains.

Billy Sims BBQ has an extensive menu of nine types of meat that are smoked daily in-house along with traditional sides like potato salad, smoked baked potatoes, smoked corn, coleslaw and entree size salads.

 

 

 

  • backhoe

    Let me guess, lease options are way to high? Empty lots inflated way beyond practical to build a new building? Sounds like someone is just putting this story out to protect their job. Ellis County Coalition perhaps?

  • DTM

    If they plan on coming into the City of Hays, don’t get your hopes up as the City Commission will screw this up again. Schwaller will treat them with disrespect and try to show them how much he knows. Musil will tell everyone he supports it, but will vote against it so he doesn’t make anyone mad. The City Manager will ask them to pay for things they do not need to in any other city in the state, and justify it because we are Hays, KS. Then they will all try to tell us how we do not need new restaurants and we should just eat at the ones we have. All the while, they will complain about sales tax dropping. Who was the smart one of these commissioners and manager that thought having your city supported by only sales tax was a good idea? This idea is now coming back to haunt the City of Hays. If you want to fund everything with tax dollars, you should be trying to bring in as many businesses as possible and not running off the very few that try to come here.

    I am sure they will blame this on economic development later and once again threaten to withhold their funding. The city commission should look in the mirror and see who is causing the problems with the city of Hays.

    • Hays resident

      Never thought I’d agree with DTM but you’re pretty much right on target here.

      • bobber

        don’t forget DTM. forget about attracting new business. what our city commission is all
        gun-ho about is a downtown pavilion–coming soon. that’ll they’ll get excited about.

  • Hays

    Start paying a decent wage in order to get good help. To some its more advantageous to stay on welfare than to accept a low paying job thus reducing their amount of free aid

    • Ellis Co

      Businesses pay what they can afford and what the market says labor is worth. To many with integrity it is more important to work than receive “free aid” which isn’t really free by the way.

  • Paul

    I’m pretty sure Hays needs more businesses that drive population growth and overall prosperity… rather than another restaurant. Hays is becoming a pass-through community with the recent retailers and restaurants being built north of I-70.

    The people of Hays long for more entertainment and activities. Perhaps this is the reason why we can support so many restaurants… there is just not that much to do in Hays.

    FHSU is a fantastic college. How about we introduce more great opportunities for recent graduates so more will choose to stay rather than leave.

    • Guest

      Keep dreaming

  • End Around

    Hudddle up! Billy, take a detour round Hays, take Hwy 1- 70 to the end zone (that be Denver) bbq is dead in nov. and don’t get hot till June. Lots of bbq business come and go in Hays and more frequently than not they goob(go out of business). hut hut

  • Parent

    I hear DHDC’s Bloom and ECCEC’s Aaron White would like to see BBQ locate next to Pavilion by UP train tracks.

