Hays farmer: 2016 wheat harvest ‘considerably better than most’

By JORDAN HILDEBRAND

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

The heat is rising and the combines are rolling across Kansas. Harvest is starting to climb up the western region of the state. Praise continues to mount for the yields, test weights and condition of the wheat.

Steve Binder, a farmer near Hays, said that most farmers in the area would be done in about five days. Binder said that this year’s harvest is “considerably better than most.” Yields are ranging around 40-45 bushels an acre on continuous acres and 60-65 bushels an acre on summer fallow. Test weights are hovering around 59 pounds per bushel and moisture is ranging from around 9-10 percent. Binder said that T-151 has performed well for the farm this year.

Rick Wolting, manager of the Farmway Coop in Lincoln reported seeing yields all over the board ranging from 40-80 bushels an acre. Trucks began hauling wheat into the location last week and Wolting estimates that the area isn’t quite half done.

Test weights have also ranged from around 58-65 pounds per bushel and Wolting’s location has seen up to 13% protein content.

Wolting said, “This year we’ve seen a lot better yields because more farmers sprayed fungicide which resulted in better plant health.”

Harvest started Tuesday for Richard Randall, a farmer from Scott City. Yields and test weights are performing “extremely well” for Randall. Test weights have been over 60 pounds per bushel and yields have been well above average for the area.

“Mother Nature’s given us a good crop,” Randall said. “We just hope we can get it out of the field in time.”

The 2016 Harvest Report is brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.