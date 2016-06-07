Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Voters soundly reject Hays USD 489 bond issue

by 155 Comments

bond issue votersBy JAMES BELL
Hays Post

Over 27 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the vote for USD 489’s $94 million bond issue, but despite the turnout voters overwhelmingly voted against the measure.

Voters had three questions on the ballot, with all three questions failing to pass.

Proposition one called for a $85 million bond to be used for deferred maintenance, classroom expansion, renovations and safety and security upgrades. Proposition two called for a $8.9 million bond for new multi-purpose rooms at Hays High and Hays Middle Schools. Proposition three was a sales tax proposal that would help fund the bond issue through a half-cent sales tax within the city of Hays.

Unofficial advanced voting results came in at around 8:15 p.m., with voters rejecting all three propositions.

Unofficial advanced voting results:

  • Proposition 1: Yes 527 – No 846
  • Proposition 2: Yes 469 – No 903
  • Proposition 3: Yes 455 – No 750

Advanced voting closed at noon Monday, with 1,448 out of the 14,778 eligible voters casting ballots early.

When the unofficial result totals came in around 9 p.m. the results matched the advanced voting results, with Tuesday’s voters rejecting all three propositions as well.

Unofficial full voting results:

  • Proposition 1: Yes 1,749 – No 2,249
  • Proposition 2: Yes  1,557 – No 2,439
  • Proposition 3: Yes  1,551 – No 1,900

“Obviously it’s disappointing, obviously it’s not the results we are looking for,” said Lance Bickle, Board of Education president. “I think what we will do is go back, reach out to the public, get some feedback for what people want to support and move forward.”

Now that the election has passed a canvas is planned on June 13 by the Ellis County Clerk’s office to verify the results.

 

 

 

  • No Trust

    “I think what we will do is go back, reach out to the public, get some feedback for what people want to support and move forward.”

    LOL.. I think the people just told you what they want to support Mr. Bickle. I’d say stop trying to force it through taxes and find another way. USD 489 has really lost public trust over the years, you need to work on earning that back and then watch what the community will support after that.

    • Mike

      How can you blame the board for this? They broke the options down because you had some that didn’t want the sales tax or some that didn’t want the gyms? They had public meeting after meeting after meeting yet according to the media nobody showed up to most of them. How else would you suggest they get the buildings back to where they need to be? Obviously everyone has their own opinion, I just wish for once instead of being negative that those in this community would work together for the betterment of the district. The district has nothing to be ashamed of, for all the negativity they faced initially the vote was much closer than many expected.

    • responsible

      I understand I need to pay taxes to the common good, and I pay plenty. Many of the bond supporters are willing to have all of us share the increased burden. However, lack of foresight and “deferred maintenance” do not mandate we fix everything now with a sweeping bond. We all have to do more with less, every day. We have to prioritize, sacrifice, plan, and work every day. I’d love to hit the lottery, personally, but the reality is I have to live within my means and plan for the future. Local business people, families, all of us, have to learn to make responsible, sometimes difficult, decisions for the long-term good. I respect and understand the dedicated people who work in our schools. They are fighting the battle every day, and I hope the leadership of 489 can follow their example of selfless sacrifice for the good of the students of Hays today and in the future.

      • Hays resident

        Responsible, the issues that got us here are NOT this Board’s or Super’s responsibility… these are decades in the making. They’ve all been in office 5 years or less. Why was no bond floated in 1998? 2003? I don’t know, I wasn’t here then.
        And you talk of sacrifice. The Board serves, I believe, with NO pay — it’s a volunteer position. They have put into place the first capital improvement plan (addressing roofs and transportation) the district has had.
        The sweeping bond was the chance to fix all the shortcoming Facilities Needs identified in one shot — the Board had an obligation to offer that to voters. The voters have spoken. It’s back to the drawing board to gut it further, or trash it can come up with a new plan.

  • jpfpitt

    An arrogant superintendent and school board spelled doom for the measures. Knowing how to manage personnel in a way that respects and honors their employment, not treating the public like idiots, and not alienating the teaching staff from day one would have made all the difference. The super and the board failed on all counts from the beginning, and the vote was nothing more than a show of no-confidence in the district’s leadership.

    • Mike

      Jpfpitt, please explain how the board was arrogant? I’m not trying to be rude merely trying to understand where you are coming from. They took the information they were given from the facilities committee that worked on this for many years and then reached out to the public before moving forward. What else would you do differently? Again not trying to be rude or smart would just like to know your thoughts.

      • Jake

        Mike, I may have missed it but I never heard a good reason for why we are in this situation other than deferred maintenance and lack of funds. You can throw all the money in the world at a situation but if you don’t fix the problem your back at square 1. Let’s say the bond had passed and all the updates are made, do we go right back to deferring the maintenance on the newly finished updates? Constant maintenance is required, if not problems snowball and costs skyrocket. The old saying, “an once of prevention, is worth a pound of cure”. What’s the plan for the boards ounce of prevention?

      • jpfpitt

        If they didn’t hear what a lot of people were saying, particularly about prop #2, it’s because they didn’t want to hear it. It has been clear throughout that prop #2 was the deal-breaker. They did not want to hear that. They knew better than the people who would pay for it. That’s arrogance. And then they were told some months ago that the bond would fail by a person they asked to appear before them … they ridiculed the man for daring to tell them the truth. That’s arrogance.

        • Chris

          Jpfpitt, they did hear the complaints about proposal 2. That’s why there was a prop 2. It was part of the master plan. People said they didn’t want to pay for a gym, so they split it out to allow it to be a second question. What more would you want than that?

        • Mike

          jpfpitt, I guess I don’t understand your rationale. They broke it out to where people had the opportunity to vote for prop 2 if they wanted or against it without affecting the overall bond. I for one was extremely glad when they made this change because I felt they were listening to the public who said they did not want to pay for gyms. (Me included) As for the gentleman that came from FHSU I have to disagree, while I think a few board members were not very professional in their responses the FHSU rep was also very unprofessional. (I watched the meeting on this site after hearing about it at work) Enough so that the university president felt the need to send a letter of apology as well as attend a public school board meeting and apologize for his behavior so I’m not sure I can agree that makes the entire board arrogant. Thank you for taking the time to explain your side of things, much appreciated. I have just been trying to follow the district stuff a little closer in the last year or so as to become more educated on the issues. It’s always good to hear others point of view. Have a nice evening.

        • FHSU

          You do realize the man you say the ridiculed asked to present to the
          board – they didn’t ask him to come – do you also realize that the FHSU
          president apologized for his behavior and he was disciplined for his
          actions. How he acted was unprofessional – the board asked questions –
          that’s what they should do!

    • Gus

      Well said. Very well said.

    • Question?

      So if you know so much why are you not a board member!!???? Why didn’t you run for the board, were you at any of the meetings voicing questions, concerns, etc?!

  • John

    The fact that the HRC was given approval to move forward on a million dollar building, that directly competes with local private businesses, shows they are not competent to manage a 94 million dollar bond.

    • Mike

      John you do realize the district has zero day so in that. They are merely a passthrough for funds via the state.

      • John

        “Because the school district levees our taxes, we had to get approval to enter into a lease agreement,” Bixenman said.

        • Mike

          Yes but they have ZERO say so over the funds. Don’t take my word for it, call the state. I had the same argument with a local Gym owner until I finally called the state to see how this all worked. At the end of the day the board cannot tell HRC they can or cannot have money. They have nothing to do with it.

  • Guest

    It’s pretty simple…go back and pluck out only the most essential maintenance items and get reasonable estimates, then present it to the voters and to go along with it explain how you intend to make sure these items never go deferred again and how you will maintain and upkeep the buildings first and foremost. The general public doesn’t care about all the add-ons, like computers and sports. When I screwed up as a kid my grandpa would always say, “don’t tell me your sorry, promise it won’t ever happen again.” 489, gain our trust that you won’t make fiscal mistakes and appropriate money properly. Your jobs are to find ways to cut spending and balance budgets and manage funds so that they hit the critical buckets they need to. Hays is sick of the county and city mismanagement and out economy and lack of good jobs does not support the tax hikes. People say the schools bring in more people, well taxes scare them away and so does a stake undiversifed economy.

    • Jaxon

      Agreed

  • Gov Brownbroke

    My prayers have been answered, No, No, and No.

    • Hays resident

      Best post of the day! Unfortunately your wit is wasted on 90% of hayspost. But I like it!

      • Sad!

        So exactly what do they do then? I foresee property tax increases and salary cuts for teachers and staff with the possibility of teachers losing their jobs. So instead of paying a bit more at Walmart or Dillons someone will now possibly lose their job. Great thinking people! If you didn’t understand the issue you should have not voted! BE INFORMED!!!

        • think neat

          I personally analyzed our budget and with the extra property tax would have to defer my own maintenance. If tax continues to go up then cable television and newspaper subscriptions save a little. Cell phones… would the kids be willing to give up their phones to pay the extra maintenance? Teachers got a cost of living increase? Many in town got cuts. At least a teacher can get an extra job in the summer (if they are available) and make the extra up.

  • Back at the ranch!

    Meanwhile… Back at the ranch… The kids in Hays will be the ones who suffer.

    • back at the ranch2

      oh boy here we go with the kids in hays suffering. that line is getting old.

  • Country Boy

    I hope everyone notices by the numbers that over 500 people more voted in the property tax questions than in the sales tax question. That’s because they live outside city limits but still inside 489. They could not vote on sales tax but would have to pay it every time they would do business in Hays. This was a very crude slap in the face to the rural area around Hays.

    • Law

      And people in Salina, Garden City, etc would also pay the tax when in town, but they don’t vote. Just like you don’t vote for what tax these cities do or don’t charge. You don’t get to vote for something in a city you don’t live in. It’s not a slap in the face. It’s called the law.

      • Reality

        Exactly. And those who DID vote for it would have to pay it as well, as they live, work and shop in Hays also. Victoria and Ellis don’t ask for my vote on local issues… nor should they.

  • Shoulda Woulda Coulda

    Anyone else have that F.A.S.T. building fiasco from 2012 in your mind while voting “No” today? Should’ve applied that $135,000 to building maintenance rather than opting to finish paying for a project that was supposed to be fully paid for by donations.

    • Wake Up

      Lol you’re so naive, paying $135,000 was a steal for the benefit that building will provide Hays students for years to come. Old weight room was the size of a classroom

      • Go Back Into Hibernation

        Ha ha, you don’t know as much as you like to think and more importantly, missing my point. 100% of the cost was promised to be paid for through donations/fund raising. So when they fell short by $135,000 and the tab was picked up by the school (you and I and our neighbors), that money that could have been used for some “deferred maintenance”.

        • Wake Up

          Not a very difficult concept but I’ll walk you through it. The old weight room was unsafe due to the small size of it and the amount of students using it. Additionally, the new weight room is up to standards for a high school the size of Hays High. Had the board not voted to finish the project they would of been “deferring maintenance” thereby saving money down the road by only paying $135,000.

          • Rise and Shine!

            Follow along. $135,000 is more than $0, which is what it was to have cost the tax payers. We shouldn’t have been left to pick up the tab, it should have been completed when the remaining $135,000 was raised, plain and simple. How is spending $135,000 on something that has $0 budgeted for it a savings? So, if it were done as told it would have been (100% financed through donations), that $135,000 could have been put towards some other maintenance issue. Not a very difficult concept to walk through.

          • Wake up lol

            You do not have a clue what your talking about, the district was able to fund the FAST building thanks to new facility funding from the state, it could not have been applied to anything else. Schools in session

          • It’s Summer

            The funding of which you refer did not cover 100% of the remaining $135,000. Anything payed by John Q Taxpayer was too much.

          • Move on

            The district was reimbursed approx 70% of that 135K from the state as part of a capital improvement program. The whole project cost the district 10 cents on the dollar. Why is this still an issue???????

          • Dennis

            Holy crap move on…WHERE did the money from the state come from, oh yes, it’s that free stuff you get when the locals don’t donate enough…right? Just askin!

          • Good move

            So, Hays shouldn’t have taken advantage of that program? We all understand it was tax dollars but regardless, you’re saying that it was a bad move….technically, I’d say it was fiscally advantageous.

        • OMG

          Are you seriously still hanging onto that??? Let’s go into your life and cycle all your shortcomings over and over again!!!!! Grow up and move on, it is over and should not have an impact on this topic.

      • Hays Resident

        From what I have heard this building has been useless to students because there are never teachers/coaches that are willing to spend their time in the new building supervising students.

        • Not Useless

          Useless, no. It is a great asset to 489 during regular school hours and scheduled summer time. Its the after school hours and non scheduled summer time that the kids want to use it and the teachers and administration do not want to be there to monitor the kids. But those are the same teachers and administration that say kids come first and we need (insert list)……. but they are not willing to go that extra mile when the kids are asking them to.

      • Not buying the crap

        Benefit to children for years to come??? Are you on crack? The only kids who use that are the sports kids. NOT THE ENTIRE STUDENT BODY! I work there, I would know. The kids had to throw a right fit including a LARGE write up in the school paper wanting to know WHY this weight room wasnt open to the student body at times other than the “summer” weightlifting times and class time. After all the kids calling B.S., Michaelas FINALY talked someone into extra!! pay duties to come in early and stay late for the kids to use it. Howerever, I cant promise you not more than 25-30% use that weight room. So again tell me HOW this is worth it? If deferred maintainance is SO BAD and a safety issue, WHY did a weight room for teams who dont go to state year after year, COME FIRST? Classic case of WANT VS NEED!

        • You’re wrong

          Every student is required to pass 2 physical education classes and almost every physical education class uses the weight room. Try again

  • Look at the bright side

    At least we have some nice, new automatic volleyball nets. Those will get my kid into a good college!

  • Chris

    This is a blow to the Hays community, in my opinion. People talk about distrust of the school district, except we already dealt with that distrust by replacing the entire board and the superintendent. How long can we hide behind excuses that “they screwed up in the past” if it’s a whole new crew?

    The reality is that we neglected our schools for a long time, and things have gotten bad. We removed the individuals who contributed to this delinquency, and now we need to clean up the mess. Whining about distrust and volleyball nets is just a smoke screen. We need to fix our schools.

    • Mike

      Very well put Chris.

    • Jaxon

      Well they could save thousands upon thousands of $$ if they would stop using FHSU property for concerts, track and football. We need a board that insist we use our own facilities and they could start using the money they would save to maintain the buildings. There is no reason HHS cannot use their own football field and track and it is ridiculous that the 12th ST auditorium is good enough for amazing plays and baccalaureate but not good enough for 2-3 music concerts a year. The money they pay for Lewis stadium and Beach Schmidt is unreal

      • Guest

        And where would you like them to hold their track meets? Seriously HHS is 4A football? Be proud of your community. Have you seen the school field. You want to bring teams to Hays and play games on a practice field? People are so ridiculous!

        • Jaxon

          Yes I see the school field daily and there is not a dang thing wrong with it, it is much better than what a lot of towns have. They could clean it up and still save tons of money not using Lewis

          • Chris

            I’m sorry, but this is one of the more asinine complaints that I’ve heard. 12th street can’t handle the crowds for the musical concerts. It handles the musical and play because they run them multiple nights, and even then, it’s rough. Further, Hays High sports facilities can’t handle the crowds that are necessary for a 4A football game. Shoot, it wouldn’t be able to hold the band! They’ve done these cooperative efforts to save on building and maintaining a football stadium, which makes good sense to me.

            You also realize that this bond included provisions to build a new auditorium at the high school so they can stop hauling everything across town? They could have significantly reduced their dependence on Beach Schmidt if this had passed. And would likely have reduced their use of gross memorial if the gyms had passed.

          • ??

            Sounds to me like you would like to waste money. maybe give some of yours out of your pocket. If you want sports and Gyms.

          • Chris

            Huh?

          • Hector Camacho

            Maintaining a field requires water, Jaxon. Lots of it. Are you suggesting we could just put Brawndo on it, because it has electrolytes, and it’s what plants crave?

          • dum dum

            Actually, the turf at lewis field does not require water. Get a clue, open your eyes.

          • Ellis James

            Jaxon, you, perhaps, are the most misinformed “person” (piece of work)
            I’ve recently read on this forum. The cost to rent Beech-Schmidt is
            400-500 per concert… cost for the school year is, at most, $1500.
            FHSU has been a great partner to work with 489. The cost to rent Lewis
            Field for $2400 per game. The 489 Facilities Committee requested, and
            received, an estimate of over $4,000,000 for a stadium capable of
            hosting 4A numbers. Now, JACK, divide $4,000,000 by $12,000 (assuming
            HHS has 5 home games)… you got it, 333.3 years to break even and
            that’s not taking care of the field, which FHSU does for 489. Best of luck managing your personal finances, Jaxon.

          • You know nothing Ellis

            Ellis, think before you act all smart and like you are aware of what FHSU has benefited from for years on HHS and TMP- I dont know about TMP games as much but before last year, HHS put huge crowds in the stands and all of those people purchased concession items. That is where any event makes all their money, so to say they only pay $2400 a game is not true, FHSU keeps all of that money- You all keep asking where all the money goes but 1 to 1 computers have drained the district for 15 years and that is why our facilities are truly the poorest in the state

          • Concerned Parent!

            You have no clue! There are many reasons the 12th street and current fields are not used – I have been to concerts and events at 12th street and there just isn’t enough room for the size of the student body, family and friends that attend; the fields are in horrible shape – I would not want my children playing a game on these fields – practice is far different than an actual game and for the safety of our players as well as the other teams players they should not be used for games – again the size to accommodate the visitors and quests that come to these events is a large factor. Perhaps you should go to some of these events – see the numbers of people that come – watch the kids play – then you would understand a bit more!

  • Schmitty

    If the school district did not waste so much money on unnecessary things, People would be more supportive. The absolute last thing they need is another gym

    • Chris

      That’s why it was a second question… The community gave the board kick-back on that, so they broke it out to allow the community to vote with and without.

    • Guest

      And what exactly do you consider unnecessary?

  • en

    I would have voted yes for the bond if it was in the 50-60million dollar range and didn’t include the “multi purpose rooms” I feel like these were unnecessary add-ons

    • Guest

      And do you have any idea how much of a difference 50-60 million vs 84 million would have changed your property tax? So many uneducated voters! Really? Do you even know what the increase to your property tax was going to be? I doubt it!

      • en

        Yes I do have a good idea of what the mill levy would be. If you take the 17.35 proposed mill levy increase for the 94 million million dollar bond and take that times roughly one third would give you the answer. I am willing to pay that for necessary improvements.

        • en

          Then of course you would subtract the 1/3 amount off of the projected mill increase leaving you with a roughly 11.62 mill increase

  • Sunflower

    As an out of town shopper I am glad this did not pass. State sales tax is already very high and to be asked to pay extra taxes to fund schools in Hays would of led me to go shop elsewhere. If you want to attract shoppers and build businesses in Hays, be consumer friendly. Taxing out of town shoppers to avoid raising your property taxes creates a very negative view of Hays and its businesses. With competition for sales from the internet and other cities, out of town shoppers do not need to spend their dollars in Hays. Hays and its businesses would be smart to rethink their tax ideas as it is wearing thin on the demographic that their economic health is dependent on.

    • Chris

      Again… This. Would. Not. Have. Raised. Sales. Tax.

      First of all, the sales tax question would have only taken over an existing tax in 2018. That’s typical. It’s helpful. It wouldn’t have injured the economy. It wouldn’t have cost anyone anything extra. The tax was in place. It would just maintain the tax at the current level.

      Second, your complaint has to do with one of three questions being asked. So it’s absurd to be trumpeting the defeat of this bond as saving out of towners from paying sales tax.

      As for creating a negative view of Hays, I call shenanigans. This is a very standard revenue stream, especially in towns the size of Hays. Our sales tax burden is not that high, at least compared to other Kansas cities. (Sure, Ellis or Victoria might be lower, but what are you going to buy there?). This has come up multiple times, but it’s a problem that doesn’t actually exist.

      • Sunflower

        Wow that was fairly clueless.
        Proposition three was a sales tax proposal that would help fund the bond issue through a half-cent sales tax within the city of Hays.
        Perhaps you can explain how this is not a sales tax increase?
        The news accounts giving interviews of Hays officials boasting that they could move some of the expense of this bond onto the backs of out of town shoppers? Yes we read the news.
        Your businesses compete with online sales, Salina, Kearney (which has taken a huge chunk of your out oftown shoppers), Garden City, KC, Wichita, etc. not just small town local retailers. If your driving to shop there are many good destinations and frankly with better store selections than Hays. So should Hays court these potential shoppers? Yes. The economic health of their businesses depends on it. Not to be aware of this? Wow.

        • Kansasteacher1

          I would be careful about calling someone clueless then following it up with an uneducated opinion. Currently, there is a 1/2 percent tax (not cent) in place for the court house remodel project. When that expires, the half percent tax for schools would take its place. Meaning, sales tax would stay the same instead of being lowered by 1/2 percent. So, you would pay the same as you do today, and you would have every school being expanded and remodeled. But alas, here you are trumpeting an uniformed opinion while calling others clueless.

          • duh

            The 1/2 cent sales tax remaining in place would NOT have covered all of the bond expenses, thus we would face property tax increases as well and the bond wouldn’t had been paid in full with the special tax expired, thus we would have to vote for it agian in the future and if it failed we would again see another tax increase to fund it.

          • ??

            People don’t seem to understand that. All they saw are dollar signs so they could vote YES.

        • Math 101

          Wouldn’t that be a reduction rather than an increase?

  • My Take

    This is unfortunate. The district has made a series of mistakes over the years but now has new leadership. The new leadership (guided by a public, non-school committee) came up with a plan to try and get things back to where they need to be, yet everyone goes back and blames the new leadership for the ways of the old leadership. The voters allowed their anger at the school board and leadership to win out and voted no, without considering the reality that this no vote actually just hurts the students and the hard-working, underpaid teachers and staff who have to work in these decaying buildings, not the board. #fail

  • A person who cares…

    It is very sad that people can’t think of our children’s education and their future…

    • Vote No

      Why do people have to pay for your children? Can’t afford them don’t have them.

      • J.P. Michaud

        Your esteem for the value of education is laudable.

  • Happy Guest

    I’m a parent and I voted no. Not that I don’t care about my children’s future but because people seem to mismanage around here. I would have voted for a bond that would have covered immediate necessary fixes. Of course the problem with that is we would be covering deferred maintanence. Why was it deferred in the first place? Does the school system not have maintanence workers that are supposed to keep up on some of the basic fixes that the propaganda machine was using to tug at people’s heart strings.

    • Hays resident

      Obvious you didn’t invest any time to get the facts — you just voted by what you ‘think’ you know. “Why was it deferred?” Ask your child’s principal. Better yet, PLEASE run for the Board yourself and show Hays how competent a manager and how dedicated you really are. We need your help!

    • Makes you wonder

      You say you would have voted for immediate necessary fixes; however, by not voting to fix the deferred maintenance, you do realize it is only going to cost more in the future, right? Not only will the cost of fixing the problems rise, but more items will be added to the maintenance list. I love your, ‘I voted no, because we shouldn’t be paying to fix things that should have been fixed years ago’ attitude. It’s so sad our children are the ones who are going to suffer because of this approach.

      • ??

        Your story is getting old. Children, our Kids. Why should everybody pay for your Children. They don’t care. Children are not going to suffer tell somebody that believes this.

        • Makes you wonder

          I’m not asking anyone to pay for my children. My wife and I do that quite well, thank you very much. But when all the students at one of the local elementary schools spend several days in 80 plus degree classrooms in August, because the air conditioner at their school was not working, children ARE suffering.

          • My 2 Cents

            So that’s one example. Tell me more specific examples like this that add up to $90+ million. That’s what, IMO, the majority of the public wants to know. Give a specific list, not a vague deferred maintenance and safety/security issues. Show a detailed outline of addressing needs and in order of importance. While it may not be fair, past board actions affect attitude towards the current board. I’m all for supporting the kids of Hays, but in this day and age, you’d better be willing to be frugal and transparent (re-read previous sentence). In the numerous mailings I received, I don’t recall specifics, and when you’re asking for $90+ million, specifics are needed.

          • Informed not inflamed

            That’s why there were over a dozen town hall meetings. That’s why there’s a website. That’s why there’s contact information to ask questions. The information was there and readily available. You could read the whole bond if you wanted to. None of it is secret.

          • Sad face emoji

            So sorry that nobody came to your door, held your precious little hand and spoon fed you each detail. Try going to an info session…oh wait, then you’d have your answers and nothing to complain about.

            I read the mismanagement, FHSU facilities, taxes, and whatever other excuses that are posted. I refer to them as excuses because there is little to no basis of fact, reasoning or informed understanding present. Second hand info recycled and twisted to suit ones antimosity.

          • Feed Me

            If I’m being asked for $90+ million, then they’d damn well better spoon feed me each detail!

          • Sir Pennybags

            I didn’t realize you were going to pay the entire bond…dang, the district really missed out with you!

          • Twist and Shout

            Is that not accurate? Was I not being asked to vote for a $90+ million bond? I didn’t say I was personally being asked to contribute all $90 million. I guess you can twist words however you want so it meets your agenda. Here is this better for you – “As a Hays resident and taxpayer, If I’m being asked to support a $90+ million bond, I sure would appreciate being spoon fed all the specific details of what it is they are wanting to spend the $90 million on, just like I was spoon fed how much it would affect my property taxes.” The district really got a peach with you!

          • Hmmmmmm

            When I went to school back in the 50’s and 60’s I wish we had air conditioners. So don’t think your kids ARE suffering. Keep them inside your house all day and don’t let them out to play in the heat.

          • Makes you wonder

            I grew up without air conditioning, too, strangely enough. I also like how you imply my children stay inside all day lounging in the AC and do not play outside in the heat. You would be incorrect. Not every child is addicted to electronics and AC. Our family runs a lawn care business, and my school age children help mow every day (during the heat of the day). Guess I might as well add that they use push mowers, since most of the yards are small, because I have a feeling your next argument is going to be that a riding lawn mower provides no exercise, although we are getting far off topic.

          • ??

            Children are not suffering we never had air conditioner when I was in school and we had out houses and I’m still here.. Blow your smoke to someone else.

          • Hays Resident

            I’ll bet you walked uphill both ways with no shoes!!! Better get your head out of the sand! And yes, my whole family works. Why don’t you donate some of your time to help this situation. You couldn’t pay me to be on the school board, they can’t do anything right. Its easier for some to sit back and gripe!!!! Times have changed. I don’t have any kids in the school system, but looking forward to the future. We help support the catholic schools and the public schools. I guess eventually we won’t get doctors or professional people because we don’t want to pay for it. Nothing in life is free. I guess it is for some. If everyone paid their share, it wouldn’t be so taxing for others.

        • Parent

          Your posts are telling as to the kind of person you are. So glad that other than hayspost, your responsibilities for, and your ability to harm, this community is limited to burning the fries.

  • Disappointed

    Very disappointing all the way around……..Only around 1/3 of eligible voters turned out to voice their opinion on an important topic……….. (I wonder how many Holy Family and TMP supporters voted NO??) And, if the community won’t support this now; when will they??……or, where will the money come from??…….facts are facts and putting this off only worsens the existing problems. Whether it be a year from now, or 5, or 15; will our community still blame the school board from the 90’s and 2000’s and never support the vision of the current school board??…..This decision will only push families away from Hays and prevent new ones from coming in. At some point, we all have to invest in our future, whether directly or indirectly. The consequences of continuing to push this off won’t go away and will continue to compound. Hays is struggling the way it is and this doesn’t help. Many school districts across the country have had to go to the polls on the same topic lately and I’ve seen many of the more progressive and supportive communities pass larger measures than this. Yes, oil and agriculture are down and that’s our bread and butter around here; plus, we’re already taxed to the max anyhow. But, finding room in the school’s budget to accomplish the same needs as this would have and expect it to happen in a timely fashion is unrealistic. Please tell, how will the needs of the district and our future generation ever be addressed? As the facilities continue to deteriorate, it only opens up the door for catastrophe.
    Relocation to a city where there is an infrastructure supportive of my children and grandchildren and their children may very well be in my future…………….

    • Move

      Move

      • Chris

        The problem is, that people will. We’ll lose doctors, professors, and other professionals that prop up our backwater little economy because we don’t have the forethought to take care of our schools. People cry about rural Kansas becoming depopulated and all of the heritage going away with it, but it comes from this backward, close-minded, selfish thinking that you so aptly summed up with one word. This single attitude will turn Hays into a ghost town, but the good news is, you won’t be paying extra taxes!

        • J.P. Michaud

          Right you are Chris. Remarkable how many people seem so unwilling to support investment in local education infrastructure. Thankfully my daughters are in school in Canada where such a bond issuance would never even be necessary. The schools are not perfect, but the facilites are way better and the teachers, far better compensated. At the end of the day, you get what you pay for.

    • Wrong

      I am a Holy Family supporter and I voted yes. Don’t be so quick to assume.

    • tired taxpayer

      As a parent who recently had our last child finish at TMP, myself as a well as a good deal of my fellow TMP / HFE family of supporters actually voted in favor of all or part of the bond issue improvements. We realize the benefit of having a good education system in the community, so i do take offense to your implications. We are amazed at the number of friends who have children in the public school system who did not even take the time to go out and vote on the issue. I believe there is the reason this did not pass, you could not even get “the choir” to vote for it.

    • TMP Family

      Don’t be so quick to put blame on the TMP and Holy Family supporters. Know your facts before you speak.

      • think neat

        And another thing – think if TMP and Holy Family didn’t exist what the property tax would be … sure we’d get funding per student but there would be bigger “space” problems than we have now. I know many TMP and Holy Family supporters that supported the bond issue but just like everyone else questioned the price tag of some of the projects when some of these issues are done at the private schools on a shoe-string budget and those kids don’t seem to “suffer” from seeing money spent for needs instead of “wants”.

  • Guest

    There’s a difference between needs and a wishlist. I’ve worked in a school setting for 30 years and see so much wasted money being spent. The buildings and the extras don’t make the teachers or students. People are tired of it and now are speaking up. I believe we have good schools in Hays and we will continue to have great schools.

    • Just an Idea

      Perhaps you should run for school board if you understand and know so much!

  • Ginther

    My kids go to TMP and I voted YES because I realize good schools are important to a community. If all you experts out there think you know more than the Board, run for office. Put your money where your mouth is.

    Some of these comments are mind boggling. It’s amazing how ignorant some people are. The sales tax would not have risen. Mismanagement of the city and county??? Do people keep current on the financial situation of Hays and Ellis county, or do you just assume everything is negative??

    I’ve lived in Kansas City, Dallas, and Denver. I think some of you people don’t know how well you have here in Hays. We’ll survive this, but down the road it’s going to be even more expensive when the buildings really are falling apart. And then the same people who voted NO to this will complain that the lack of foresight the Board had in 2015-16. Amazing!!

    • Agree!

      You said everything I’ve been thinking. I have children at both HFE and HHS – we’re split – and I agree 100% with you! Thank you for posting this!!!

  • Corrupt

    The one bond issue that did pass for the Fire Dept, Jail and EMS Building passed overwhelmingly the second time. In my large pool of voting friends and family the results you see here are close to what the results you would get if you individually polled each one of them. The first time we voted on the Jail same results my circle was a great indicator of the final result. The time my circle was soundly wrong was the one time the bond issue passed for the EMS, Fire and Jail.
    Ive never been able to square that. The thing about my friends and Family it seems it they or most of them dont even care about the project or what it is. They either are against tax increases or there not. Sure there are a few and its a small few that will give every issue a fair shake but generally they already made up there mind before the question is even asked. SUre the no’s that work in the school system or education related fields are yes’s on a issue that deals with schools. That added 2 to the yes’s on this vote.
    The only time they were just as wrong as they normally are right is the time that people counting the votes and i mean all the people counting the votes were also major stakeholders in the question being voted on.

  • clonkers

    why is it that if you voted no on this issue many of the YES people consider you uneducated, don’t care about kids, conservative tea party person etc. Hey it was put up for a vote. The majority of voters said NO. Your side lost. Move on. Maybe present something different and put it to a vote. The board knew–yes they did–this bond issue would not pass but they pressed on with a special election anyway. What did that cost us–$35,000!!! and what have we paid the architects so far for all of this. they don’t work for free. sorry but many folks don’t trust this board and administration to spend money “wisely.”

    • Informed not inflamed

      I think the reason you’re seeing this in the comments is because a lot of the people who volunteered to get this passed worked really hard to inform people about the details of the bond, and the majority of the opposition being written here is based on misunderstandings of the information. It’s pretty frustrating to try to hold town hall meetings that end up with 2 people there, and then get voted down for reasons that don’t make sense in light of the facts that they’ve tried to communicate.

  • Parent

    I have read every comment on this post. I voted No on all 3 proposals and I have a child that will be entering school in the near future (2 years). The reason I voted No, because I NEVER heard a “Deferred Maintenance Prevention Program” from the board to insure me this wouldn’t happen again. I have heard stories of insurance claims on buildings go towards other purposes. Also, I never once heard the board talk about how to cut spending and balance the budget. I never heard a creative idea come forth that would free up money. All I heard was we NEED this and that, but they didn’t sell it to me and they weren’t willing to settle on finding compromises. Anyone can sit on that board and ask the people for money to “cure” all the problems and say they made a change, but it takes a good leader/manager to make sure the same problems don’t reoccur and to balance the budget without asking the citizens for money. What is your plans for the next budget? Anything going towards deferred maintenance? Deferred maintenance is a nice way of saying, “we can’t do our jobs and screwed up”. People have come forth with good ideas, such as not renting facilities from Ft. Hays. I read one person say teachers can hold wands at the entrances of schools vs. security upgrades. I’ve read people trying to install fears about the future based on the condition of our schools and its total BS. Our schools are not in the ghettos of Chicago, so get real. This is like people on welfare eating steaks every night. For goodness sakes every kid has a flipping IPAD. Oh, playing football at HHS won’t do, boo hoo, suck it up and take what you get. I don’t care if you think your football field is too small, make it bigger! Cut spending. Hold more nights for shows at the auditoriums you do have or maybe remodel the one you got and make it bigger, heck do people even still go to the gym on 12th St? Combine Pre-K-5. Teachers want a raise, I don’t care! I haven’t gotten one for 5 years. Someone pay me more! Do we have a teacher shortage or something? Audit your welfare programs. No one will move to Hays for a new job because of the condition of our schools, BS, our schools aren’t that bad and our economy sucks so much that the only jobs people are moving places for is out of this town. If anything a job-seeker/parent won’t pick Hays because the district here doesn’t do their job. Heck, this was doomed from the start because our economy is as crappy as it is. Maybe look into more grants? The board should focus on repairs that USD 489 could be SUED over because it endangers a child’s well-being (critical repairs). The board should cut spending like it’s nobody’s business and get down to the nitty gritty and prove they can save money. The board should focus on no child left behind and graduation rates. When I was a kid we played football on a crappy field, we didn’t have ipads, we didn’t have teachers “grading” our homework based on computer answers, we didn’t always have heat or AC, we didn’t have all these extracurricular activities or sports, we were crammed into auditoriums, we MADE DO WITH WHAT WE HAD AND IT NEVER RUINED ANYONE’S LIFE. This city commission didn’t help the board either by throwing grant money at unnecessary bike lanes that will carry a budget burden in the future or by allowing private businesses (mall) special tax funds. These 2 things along with others have left sour tastes in people’s mouths and the people are sick of wasteful spending that comes out of their pockets and how dare some of you try to say $60/month (or whatever amount the citizen if effected by) is minuscule when it is a big deal to some especially ONCE AGAIN given our economy and layoffs and the only jobs out there are minimum wage. It looks pretty bad when the board gets a separate ballot and puts together committees with campaigns and still can’t get the numbers they need to have a successful bond election. That means there were more people who disagreed with this that were willing to get out and vote against it. I actually thought that even though most people disagreed with it, that the turnout for those who did would be so much higher that it would pass, boy was I wrong, that’s how much people dislike this bond. For the comment regarding private school parents, hey, again, get real, exempt those parents from those tax hikes related to public school funding and then maybe they won’t care enough to vote one way or another.I may very well enroll my daughter into Holy Family instead of public after the revelation of this district’s failed agendas and lack of creative resolutions.

    • Informed not inflamed

      There have been changes to the budget to help prevent this from happening again, however, we’re behind the 8 ball at this point. It was ignored for so long by prior boards, that we need to do something now. Further, expansions of school districts almost always takes a bond issue, so the bulk of this bond was forward thinking, not reactionary, which I think speaks highly of the board.

      As to putting together campaign committees making the board look bad… That’s what it takes to pass a bond, and it typically takes more than one shot. The board wants to hear community input, but nobody gives it until there’s an election. They did all they could. Campaigned. Voted. Now they ask again. Campaign again. Vote again. That’s the process. Nobody looks good or bad. That’s our system.

      Voter turnout for this was high. 27% which is 4 points behind our last general election. I think this was largely due to the campaign committee’s efforts to communicate the importance of this issue. Nobody needs to be embarrassed by the result. But people who opposed it would do well to communicate their complaints to the board now.

    • Lots of Talk

      Perhaps you should have run for the board if you believe they’ve done such a horrible job. Sad people people like you can talk and talk and talk but take no action to do anything!

    • Sickened

      You are completely clueless!! The budget is balanced and doing very well as Tracy Kaiser indicated they were 12% below budget at school’s end. Not that long ago our district faced an over 1MM shortfall and here we are, doing fine budget speaking. Definitely doing more with less and improving efficiencies. Over half of your rant is wrong, completely and utterly wrong!

  • Ideas

    I voted no because in 2008 ( i understand that was 8 years ago) Garden city passed A $97.5 million bond to construct a new larger high school and remodeled the old high school (it became a middle school), remodeled Abe Hubert Middle School, and remodeled Garfield Elementary School. But all the $94 million got us was to fix some “Deferred Maintenance” and some gyms? If you have ever been to Garden you would see that Hays would need a High School half the size of Garden, Garden City has a high school enrollment over 2000 while Hays has around 700. Has the district looked into the cost to build a new high school, they have the ground for it. Then take the current high school and make it the middle school, then take the current middle school and Roosevelt and make them the only 2 elementary schools. That would eliminate the 4 oldest schools and the maintenance issues that they have, it should also eliminate the 12th street property. I would vote yes to that even if its $100 million bond, better than putting some band aids on for $94 million. Anybody else have suggestions? I voted no but i also understand that something will need to be done and sooner than later because of the conditions and age of our schools.

    • Informed not inflamed

      This was looked at, but remodeling and expanding was seen as the more reasonable option. The bones of these schools are excellent. They just need some TLC. Only about a third of this bond was deferred maintenance. The rest was expansion and safety measures. It really isn’t a bandaid. It’s the best way to keep our neighborhood schools and bring things up to snuff, in my opinion.

    • Well

      Get out of here with your intelligence and logic, it has no place in this town!

    • Yes

      Brilliant and the kind of thinking and outreach the board should be conducting…Please run! I would have voted yes to this too.

      • You are behind

        Just shows that you missed numerous board meetings regarding what you claim as a novel concept. Schwartz and Waddell were proponents for doing just that….in fact, Waddell had the concept of urban consolidation as he explained during a meeting in which Hays would go to either 2 or 3 elementary schools, move HMS into HHS, build a new HHS and utilize a current district building as west side and the learning center. This was not well received by others and eventually I stopped hearing about that proposal. My point is that just because the board went with the FNC recommendation doesn’t mean other options weren’t brought up.

    • A little different

      Garden City had half of their bond paid by the state…just FYI

  • Good Luck to ya!

    I was disappointed to see the bond didn’t pass, my children have been out of school for some time but I do realize the value of having a vested interest in the education of future generations. It is time to realize that if we are going to fund education in the future it will unfortunately be through bonds, we have all watched the fiasco occurring in the state regarding education funding. I think sometimes people think a school district is funded much like a business, because it pays salaries and benefits to employees, however, unlike a business a school district has no way of generating revenue, other than state aid (not happening, bonds (defeated) mill levy taxes (citizens don’t want) private funding (Bill and Melinda Gates don’t live in Hays, Kansas)… so good luck in the future USD#489!

  • Not so sound

    A 7% increase in yes votes would’ve passed this bond…not exactly a sound rejection as the article title suggests!

  • boknowsfeetball

    Certain peoples inability to take any responsibility for the bond failure speaks to the distrust voters had regarding these same peoples ability to use the money responsibly.

    • Informed not inflamed

      I’m curious what you mean by this.

  • Kansasteacher1

    I feel like most people didn’t read the bond issue very well. I keep seeing posts about deferred maintenance. It would also have expanded HHS and saved considerable money in the long run. Let’s take one small example: HHS does not have an auditorium. As it currently stands, music performances are held in three places. The musical (which has won best in state over and over again each year) is held at the 12th street auditorium. The electrical infrastructure is so poor, multiple generators must be rented to support the light and sound needs of the musical.

    The dinner show must be held in a gymnasium. In order to transform the gym into a acoustically acceptable venue, over $50,000 of equipment and labor are needed each year.

    Band and choir concerts must be held at FHSU. The cost of renting the facility as well as moving all equipment is enormous.

    Passing this bond issue would have given HHS a central place, free of charge, to use for all of these events and more (the play also has similar issues at 12th street).

    But here we are, people voting and posting without any knowledge of the bond issue.

    • Jaxon

      Why is it you think we cannot hold music concerts at 12th st?? If they can manage to do plays/production there, there is no reason we can’t have a 2 hr concert there 2-3 times a year. It is ridiculous that we use any of FHSU facilities, get some good guys together and clean up HHS football field and track and use it instead of paying the ungodly amount for Lewis, and I don’t want to hear the BS that it’s a practice field, it looks nicer right now than a lot of other towns that are used full time. If the 500 that voted Yes would all donate let’s say $50.00, there is 25 thousand! Use it to clean up HHS football field and track, it could be done

      • Kansasteacher1

        A simple answer: the stage isn’t large enough for the ensembles (that’s a good problem to have), and the auditorium doesn’t have enough seating to accommodate those in attendance. Not to mention the previously posted issues with electrical infrastructure and building condition.

      • Kansasteacher1

        It’s a fair question. First, that’s one of many expansions and upgrades to each and every school in the district. The proposed auditorium would also be designed as a tornado shelter (something that doesn’t currently exist).

        Using 12th street presents a problem for many reasons, some stated above. Size is the biggest issue there. Both in seating capacity and stage size.

        • think neat

          Just an idea but could they bury containers as tornado shelters? That would be cost effective and provide underground protection.

          • Ellis EM

            I can provide more info if needed but containers should never be used

          • think neat

            Thanks for responding. I did read about it and found quite of bit of misinformation out there that they are safe but now is obvious NOT a solution. Just think we need to look for a cheaper solution but we do need to have somehow to keep the kids safe. Also would be nice if it would be open to the community during a storm since it is taxpayer funded.

          • Informed not inflamed

            That’s why they’re being built as gyms and multipurpose rooms. They’ll serve to expand the schools which is necessary at this point AND be storm shelters. The plans are actually pretty neat, and much more efficient than you might think.

  • idunno

    All of the people upset that this didn’t pass need to understand something; if you truly believe that people were uneducated about the details, you have nobody to blame but the board, the volunteers and yourselves. They obviously didn’t do a good enough job. That really can’t be argued because the results are in.
    And IMO, a lot of this has to do with the City as a whole. I already pay $300+ to enroll 1 child for school. That’s on top of all of the tax money that I already pay. Add that to the fact that it costs so much to live in Hays and I think they look at 95 million and cringe.

    • Informed not inflamed

      And it put my comment on the wrong convo. Sorry.

      I don’t think anybody needs to be blamed. The committee that tried to float this bond informed as many people as would come. The bond failed, but now more people are looking seriously at it. More people can give feedback. And we can move forward. This bond failure is how the system works. The board got as much feedback as they could ahead of time. Now they can get more (this has garnered a lot of feedback already) and figure out what people want. They had gotten as far as they could without trying it. Now they go back, get more feedback and try again later. No problem. Just the process.

  • Don Keydik

    Does the school district have a general fund that pays for weekly, monthly and yearly maintenance?

    • Informed not inflamed

      I don’t think anybody needs to be blamed. The committee that tried to float this bond informed as many people as would come. The bond failed, but now more people are looking seriously at it. More people can give feedback. And we can move forward. This bond failure is how the system works. The board got as much feedback as they could ahead of time. Now they can get more (this has garnered a lot of feedback already) and figure out what people want. They had gotten as far as they could without trying it. Now they go back, get more feedback and try again later. No problem. Just the process.

      • Informed not inflamed

        My replies got out of order. Yes, it does. It didn’t for a long time, but the new board made sure to fix that. We’re in a hole because of poor leadership in the past, but that’s why we have new people who are paying attention to these things better.

      • Don Keydik

        I am just curious. In the school district’s budget, is their part of the budget for weekly, monthly and yearly maintenance?

        • Informed not inflamed

          I’m not sure how it’s distributed, but there is money being set aside for major renovation and repair. There wasn’t for a long time, but some of these projects would eventually be paid for through that line item. However it would take a long time as the backlog has gotten out of hand.

  • Real Professional

    Let the “blame the voters’ campaign begin!

    • Informed not inflamed

      Yes, it does. It didn’t for a long time, but the new board made sure to fix that. We’re in a hole because of poor leadership in the past, but that’s why we have new people who are paying attention to these things better.

      • Informed not inflamed

        And this was on the wrong post. Don’t mind me! *whistles casually*

  • Don Keydik

    I wonder if the bond issue calculated in costs for transgender bathrooms, transgender locker rooms and safe spaces for the precious snowflakes?

    • Nows not the time or place

      Yes everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but transgender bathrooms/locker rooms is not the issue at this time. Save it for another day and another discussion!!!

      • Don Keydik

        I guess I should have put “sarcasm intended”. Lighten up Francis.

        • Is it Francis or Frances?

          That’s a very touchy subject and not everyone that reads your comment is going to see the sarcasm or humor behind it. Even if you put “sarcasm intended”. Perhaps you should think before you type. A little common sense goes a long way!

          • Don Keydik

            It’s not a touchy subject.

          • Ba dum chhh

            We want to keep the touchy to a minimum?

          • Is it Francis or Frances?

            Love your humor! Perhaps “touchy” was not the best choice of words. Let’s say “controversial”.

  • Hays Resident

    I don’t see any discussion here reference the storm shelters and security measures this vote impacts. It saddens me that most people didn’t think that had enough value to vote yes to even this proposition. Whenever tragedy strikes, whether natural or man-made, the residents start playing the blame game…”why didn’t we have better protection?” I hope in the future when Mr. Bickle reaches out to the public to move forward this will be given the support it deserves.

  • Can’t believe people

    There is a lot of reasons that the schools needs to address and fix and improve. BUT there is one thing that made the improvement important to me. It’s worth all that money for my child to come home to me! The safety needs are not met in these schools. You close minded ,selfish people think about that?

    • Don Keydik

      There ARE a lot of reasons.

    • Me

      You think your child’s life is at risk going to hays public schools? Then why would you ever send him/her?

      • Can’t believe people

        And I don’t need no smart Brainy person making any comments about my punctuation or my words no matter if it’s very well said or not you get the point. My grammar isn’t the true issue here.

    • Can’t believe people

      The kids are all at risk at all the schools nowadays. The issue isn’t if I’m worried about my kids going to Hays school why am I sending her?as far as I’m concern that’s a very stupid comment.everybody takes one issue and they make crazy accusations and just say stupid things. We all know it’s a reality with the schools whether it’s Hays or whatever school it is. What I was simply saying was there is not a very good security system in the school and that is just one issue out of a lot of issues. Maybe if you guys would’ve went to some of these meetings and got an educated you would’ve seen all these issues and yes it’s a lot of money and maybe there’s something else that needs to be done another way. Don’t be stupid and think these problems are going to go away.I don’t know if this is the answer of spending all this money to improve the schools but maybe people should open their mouths in the positive direction and figure out what the answer is. I’m not even originally from this community I chose to live here and I like it. And I would like to see schools continued to be able to be open and have a good education and availability for all of our children. Hays is supposed to be a college town but we can’t even figure out what we’re doing with our gradeschool kids middle school kids without all this drama and debate and people just can’t get together and find solutions.

  • Shannon Howell

    Perhaps this is an opportunity for us to come together and simply donate our time and resources, for those who desire to do so, and lean on our creativity and some handy work. Some may know how to fix this or that and maybe we can connect with some community construction shops where construction materials are donated and redistributed at much lower costs to consumers. Perhaps a answer to the F.H.S.U. issue some have spoken about is to simply present the problem ie: gym room, track and field, and so on to Dr. Martin and cultivate a relationship with her. I have always found that she is willing to listen as well as help find an answer. From what I have seen in the comments, it seems as though things have become really impersonal which has caused a very impersonal response. Perhaps, we can all develop relations that facilitate positive interaction through a mutual respect and see what great things we can accomplish.

  • Simplify to Save

    If we really want to look at saving money in the long run, then we need to reduce the grade schools to 2 locations (Roosevelt and HMS) build a new high school (with an auditorium) east of HHS and use the current high school as the middle school. Build a new football and track facility for the high school. Use Wilson school for the new school district offices that way everything is more handicap accessible. And sell the old grade schools that are falling apart and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to maintain. Simplify the system and save more money, yes initially it will cost to build the new buildings but it will pay off sooner then expected.

    • Informed not inflamed

      This was one of the ideas, but the cost savings didn’t justify it, and there was more support behind maintaining neighborhood schools. I’m not saying it wouldn’t necessarily work, but it was also going to be significantly more expensive, and ultimately these schools are solid structurally. They just need major updates and infrastructure work.

  • Pingback: USD 489 school bond fails – the guidon online()