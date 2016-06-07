Voters soundly reject Hays USD 489 bond issue

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

Over 27 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the vote for USD 489’s $94 million bond issue, but despite the turnout voters overwhelmingly voted against the measure.

Voters had three questions on the ballot, with all three questions failing to pass.

Proposition one called for a $85 million bond to be used for deferred maintenance, classroom expansion, renovations and safety and security upgrades. Proposition two called for a $8.9 million bond for new multi-purpose rooms at Hays High and Hays Middle Schools. Proposition three was a sales tax proposal that would help fund the bond issue through a half-cent sales tax within the city of Hays.

Unofficial advanced voting results came in at around 8:15 p.m., with voters rejecting all three propositions.

Unofficial advanced voting results:

Proposition 1: Yes 527 – No 846

Proposition 2: Yes 469 – No 903

Proposition 3: Yes 455 – No 750

Advanced voting closed at noon Monday, with 1,448 out of the 14,778 eligible voters casting ballots early.

When the unofficial result totals came in around 9 p.m. the results matched the advanced voting results, with Tuesday’s voters rejecting all three propositions as well.

Unofficial full voting results:

Proposition 1: Yes 1,749 – No 2,249

Proposition 2: Yes 1,557 – No 2,439

Proposition 3: Yes 1,551 – No 1,900

“Obviously it’s disappointing, obviously it’s not the results we are looking for,” said Lance Bickle, Board of Education president. “I think what we will do is go back, reach out to the public, get some feedback for what people want to support and move forward.”

Now that the election has passed a canvas is planned on June 13 by the Ellis County Clerk’s office to verify the results.