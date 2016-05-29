Kansas man hospitalized after Harley overturns

OTTAWA COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2 p.m. on Sunday in Ottawa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson driven by Stanley K. Britt, 62, Salina, was eastbound on Kansas18 eight miles east of Bennington.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle. It entered the south ditch and overturned.

Britt was transported to the hospital in Salina.