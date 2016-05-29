Kan. ag department to host egg grading, poultry care workshops

The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host egg grading and poultry care workshops in Hays on June 7; Lawrence on June 14; and Wichita on June 21.

All workshops will be held at each county’s K-State County Extension Office and all workshops run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. They are free to attend, but participants are encouraged to RSVP to events@kda.ks.gov.

The goal is to train the state’s small poultry producers in egg grading and share other important poultry care information. Grading eggs provides additional market opportunities for poultry farmers.

In addition to the egg grading workshop a grant will make available for poultry producers an egg grading resource manual.