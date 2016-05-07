After 71 years, Elmer Brull will get his HHS diploma

By ANNISTON WEBER

Eighty-nine-year-old military veteran Elmer Brull is finally going to to be receiving his high school diploma from Hays High School.

Brull was drafted into the military two months before he would have graduated from Hays High in 1945.

A Skype interview with Brull took place during a senior class meeting on Friday, May 6.

“We thought it would be good for our kids to meet one of their most senior classmates,” Head principal Martin Straub said. “We’re very proud of him and we thank him for his service.”

Brull served four years in the Merchant Marines and two years in the Army.

“I just want to know if this graduating class will accept me after 71 years,” Brull said.

Terri Wemhoff, Brull’s daughter, was also involved in the Skype call during the senior meeting.

“It’s very important now to have your high school diploma,” Wemhoff said. “We’re very proud of him and we’re so very fortunate to have him.”

Terri found out about Brull’s diploma through Operation Rescue, a program that allows eligible veterans to get their diplomas.

Senior Emily Prine was one of the students selected to ask Brull a few questions about his graduation.

“I wanted to ask him what it meant to finally get his high school diploma,” Prine said.

To answer her question, Brull said he didn’t know he actually had a diploma ready for him.

“I’ve lived this past 71 years without a diploma,” Brull said. “My daughter, Terri, called your principal. I tried to enter the University of Houston, but when they asked me if I had a diploma I said ‘no’. I didn’t even know I had a diploma.”

Brull was then asked why a high school education is important.

“When you’re looking for a job, one of the things they ask you is if you graduate,” Brull said. “I’ve been asked that quite a few times.”

A final question Brull was asked by the senior class was what he participated in during his time at Hays High.

“We did a lot of things because I was a farm boy,” Brull said. “When I got out of school, first I had to milk the cows and do the chores. Then when I got up in the morning I had to milk the cows again and go to school.”

On behalf of the senior class, Prine congratulated Brull for receiving his diploma.

“Thank you for accepting me,” Brull said. “I’ll be in Hays to accept the certificate on May 20.”

