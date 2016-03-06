Donald D. “Don” Deines, 76, Hays, died Friday, March 4, 2016 at the Hays Medical Center.

He was born October 24, 1939 in Trego Center, Kansas the son of Herbert L. and Elma (Freidenberger) Deines. He was a 1957 graduate of Trego Community High School and attended electronics school in Denver. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army with the basic and advanced armored infantry and was stationed in Germany.

On August 4, 1963 he married Vera McCoy in Trego Center, and he was blessed with 52 years of marriage to the love of his life. He was a carpet layer for many years with Gordon’s Carpet and Sears and spent 32 years with the Hays Police Department, retiring as a Captain. He was member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hays, was a church lector, and was very active in the church.

He was an outdoorsman, and loved gardening, yardwork, hunting, and fishing. He made pheasant feather crafts, and enjoyed cooking, bowling, horseshoes, and softball. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, friends, and family and cherished family occasions to get together.

Survivors include his wife, Vera, of the home in Hays, son Todd L. Deines and wife Roxanne of Shawnee, Kansas, daughter Tammy R. Dreiling and husband John of Hays, and Timothy D. Deines and wife Tabatha of Hays, four brothers; James “Jim” Deines and wife Linda of Hill City, Merlin “Mert” Deines and wife Barbara of WaKeeney, JayDean Ochs of Caldwell, Kansas, and Neil Ochs and wife Pat of Villa Rica, GA, a sister; Lanetta Kellogg and husband Everett of Hastings, NE, seven grandchildren; Curtis Gasper and wife Shelly, Jordan Wilson, Katelyn Deines, Rochelle Ralston and husband Cameron Haddad, Riane Ralston, Rosalie Ralston, and Makayla Deines, five great grandchildren; Skylar and Carter Ryan, Cash and Isadora Haddad, and Arlo Ralston, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother LeRoy Deines, a sister Vickie Mai, and a grandson Craig Gasper.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Monday, March 7, 2016 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort Street, Hays. Inurnment with military honors by the Hays VFW Honor Guard and Hays American Legion Riders will be in Kansas Veterans Cemetery, WaKeeney, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 on Sunday at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, and from 9:00 am until service time on Monday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.