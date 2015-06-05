Bike Hays groundpainting party in downtown Hays (VIDEO)

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Bike lane lines and bike route symbols are now in place in much of downtown Hays, just in time for Thursday evening’s “ground painting” event at 11th and Main celebrating the start of the second and final phase of the Bike Hays project.

Hays mayor Eber Phelps and his wife Joni, bicycled from their home to the site. Hays

vice-mayor Shaun Musil and Commissioner Lance Jones also arrived on their bikes. Even former Hays City Commissioner Ron Mellick was in the crowd with his bike.

Phelps gave a short welcome speech to other local bike riders and the many Kandango bicyclists who started their 4-day backroads tour in Hays.

“Use the bike lanes,” Phelps said in an encouraging tone.

“To all those people who’ve been telling me nobody rides their bike in Hays, I will point out that in the United States since 2003, people commuting to work on their bicycles has increased 62 percent. We want to try and match that in Hays.

“Everybody–get out there and ride their bikes.”

Bike Hays backpacks and temporary tattoos were given away during the block party sponsored by Gella’s, which included live music and food.

The crowd of bicyclists and on-foot supporters posed for a Bike Hays promotional picture shot from high above.

Phelps, Musil and Jones then biked four blocks north on Main Street to Hays City Hall where they had a short time to rest before the 6:30 p.m. start of the city commission work session.

In 2012, thirty‐five public meetings with hundreds of participants were held as part of city of Hays Comprehensive Plan process. The public expressed an overwhelming desire for a bike system in Hays.

The Bike Hays plan was funded with federal and state transportation dollars augmented with local alcohol tax dollars along with storm water funds. No property or sales tax monies were used for the project.

The Bike Hays Biking Guide lists 9 routes and paths, approximately 2.75 miles of concrete path and 18 miles of on-street segments, throughout the community.