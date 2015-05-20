Local resident joins staff at Hays Edward Jones office

Submitted

Amanda Groff recently joined the local office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator.

The title of branch office administrator was adopted for this position at Edward Jones because of the wide range of responsibilities associated with the job.

“A branch office administrator is not only responsible for the daily operation of the branch, but also must provide top-level client service and marketing support for my activities,” said Jeff Seibel, local financial adviser for the firm.

“On a given day, Amanda’s activities could include processing client trade transactions, providing clients with receipts for money and securities, and assisting in the planning of seminars and special promotions,” Seibel said.

Groff must successfully complete the firm’s in-depth training program within six months to graduate from the trainee designation into the position of branch office administrator. The program consists of online modules that are grouped into study weeks.

Seibel added that he was impressed not only with Groff’s office skills and efficiency but also with her knowledge of the community. “I know she will be a terrific asset to our team as we strive to provide our clients unparalleled personal service,” Seibel said.