Brownback appoints Hays man to state board

TOPEKA — Stanley Munsch, Hays, has been reappointed to the Respiratory Care Council.

The council conducts examinations and registrations of applicants in the field of respiratory therapy. There are seven members on the board with the governor appointing five. Membership is a mix of respiratory therapists and public members. All members serve a three-year term.

Munsch earned an associate’s degree from the Respiratory Therapy Institute in Miami, Fla., and served as a U.S. Army Medical Corpsman. He was previously director of respiratory care at Hays Medical Center, retiring in 2014.

