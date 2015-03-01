March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month

TOPEKA – Governor Sam Brownback signed a proclamation on February 25th to designate March as National Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Kansas. Stakeholders who promote awareness of the services and programs available to problem gamblers Kansas participated in the ceremony.

Stakeholder groups involved in statewide problem gambling services include the Kansas Coalition on Problem Gambling, the Kansas Responsible Gambling Alliance and community task forces in the gambling zones surrounding state-owned casinos in Dodge City, Mulvane and Kansas City.

The Southwest Kansas, Northeast Kansas, and South Central Kansas Problem Gambling Task Forces are comprised of diverse community advocates who implement community prevention programs, disseminate information, offer education programs and promote problem gambling treatment services in their areas.

Task force volunteers represent multiple sectors of their communities, including behavioral health prevention and treatment professionals, educators, public safety officials, representatives of the gaming industry, civic and youth organizations, business, government and faith-based organizations. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS), which administers the Kansas Problem Gambling and Other Addictions Grant Fund, invites members of the communities to get involved with these regional prevention efforts to continue strengthening their capabilities and resources.

KDADS is sponsoring a comprehensive statewide media campaign to bring awareness of problem gambling to Kansas residents. The campaign theme, “Know Your Limits,” heads an approach using broadcast and print media, billboards, online advertising and various other forms of public outreach and social media.

Problem gambling is a public health issue affecting thousands of Kansans of all ages, races and ethnic backgrounds and can have a significant societal and economic cost for individuals, families, businesses and communities. Problem gambling is treatable and treatment is effective in minimizing this harm to both individuals and society as a whole.

If any Kansan is concerned that gambling is causing a problem in their lives, they are encouraged to call 800-522-4700. The hotline is staffed 24 hours a day by trained counselors ready to offer help. They can also go to www.ksgamblinghelp.com for more information. Treatment for problem gamblers and concerned others is paid using casino revenues with no out-of-pocket cost.