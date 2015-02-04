KSHSAA moving 1A Division II state basketball tourney to Dodge City

Due to a potential conflict with Fort Hays State University hosting an NCAA II regional tournament, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced next month’s 1A-Division II state basketball tournament is being moved from Hays to Dodge City. The tournament now will be played at United Wireless Arena due a possible conflict at Gross Memorial Coliseum should the FHSU women’s team receive a bid to host the NCAA II Central Regional.

In the past, KSHSAA has altered the start times of the state tournament to accommodate the potential hosting of a men’s NCAA regional. However, the women’s tournament starts Friday, March 13, and runs through Monday, March 16, creating conflicts with the semifinal round, as well as the consolation and championship games.

“We had looked at the possibility of playing the last two days of the high school tournament at Hays High,” said FHSU Athletic Director Curtis Hammeke. “That wasn’t the best alternative for the high school 1A programs. The solution is to have that tournament move to Dodge City right now and they will be able to maintain their format and it also will allow us the opportunity to support our women’s success.”

KSHSAA Executive Director Gary Musselman said his organization simply cannot wait until the NCAA II regional hosts are announced.

“There’s just too many logistical things that have to be in place,” Musselman added. “We want to be very respectful and help open the opportunity for Hays.”

Musselman said they will consider Hays as a host in the future.

“There’s nothing in this decision that would prevent us from extending invitations to Hays again for basketball tournaments in the future,” Musselman said.

Hammeke indicated this is a one-year deal and that FHSU will be in discussions with KSHSAA this spring to bring the tournament back in 2016.