Kansas Outdoor Recreation Plan ready for comment

KS Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism

PRATT ­– A draft of the 2015 Kansas Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) is available for review and comment on the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) website, www.ksoutdoors.com. The five-year plan addresses the period from 2015 through 2019. Comments can be made online using the email form provided or by postal mail to: Kyle Jackson, KDWPT Parks Division, 512 S.E. 25th Ave., Pratt, KS 67424-8174. Comments must be submitted online or postmarked no later than Friday, December 19, 2014.

The National Park Service requires Kansas to produce the report in order to remain eligible for Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Grants. Kansas has received more than $50 million in LWCF grant funding since the program began in 1965.

The plan assesses the status of outdoor experiences and examines important outdoor recreation issues facing the state. It includes recommendations on how the state might improve the outdoor experiences and benefits for residents and visitors. As the plan was developed, KDWPT and consultant Sid Stevenson, PhD sought public input on topics including managed park use, issues and needs, and the types of experiences park-goers hope to have in the future.

To review the draft plan and submit comments go to http://kdwpt.state.ks.us/State-Parks/2015-S.C.O.R.P-Draft.