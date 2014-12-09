Proposed improvements for USD 489 buildings visualized in rough draft

By KARI BLURTON

Hays Post

Representatives from Topeka-based HTK Architects presented rough drafts visualizing what each school in Hays would look like if all recommendations from the district’s Facility Needs Committee are approved.

Following a two-year study, the committee recommended short- and long-term infrastructure changes to improve safety and space issues throughout the district.

The building improvements are proposed to be paid for with a $100 million bond, with an election tentatively scheduled for November.

At Monday’s board work session at Roosevelt Elementary School, architects Zach Snethan and Chuck Smith asked the board to look over the drafts and get back with them with any suggestions or changes.

If the drafts are approved by the board, HTK Architects will finalize the drawings and suggested the board print large posters to display at every building so the public can visualize the changes and better understand why the recommendations were made.

Superintendent Dean Katt said once final decisions have been made, the pictures will also be displayed on the district’s website.

Snethen said some of the bigger expansions, such as the 14 additional classrooms at Roosevelt Elementary, would be best represented by 3-D models.

