Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Proposed improvements for USD 489 buildings visualized in rough draft

by 48 Comments

Asst. Superintendent for Special Services Mark Hauptman studies drafts of proposed building improvements presented by HTK Architects at Monday's BOE work session.

Asst. Superintendent for Special Services Mark Hauptman studies a draft of proposed building improvements presented by HTK Architects at Monday’s BOE work session.

By KARI BLURTON
Hays Post

Representatives from Topeka-based HTK Architects presented rough drafts visualizing what each school in Hays would look like if all recommendations from the district’s Facility Needs Committee are approved.

Following a two-year study, the committee recommended short- and long-term infrastructure changes to improve safety and space issues throughout the district.

The building improvements are proposed to be paid for with a $100 million bond, with an election tentatively scheduled for November.

At Monday’s board work session at Roosevelt Elementary School, architects Zach Snethan and Chuck Smith asked the board to look over the drafts and get back with them with any suggestions or changes.

If the drafts are approved by the board, HTK Architects will finalize the drawings and suggested the board print large posters to display at every building so the public can visualize the changes and better understand why the recommendations were made.

Superintendent Dean Katt said once final decisions have been made, the pictures will also be displayed on the district’s website.

Snethen said some of the bigger expansions, such as the 14 additional classrooms at Roosevelt Elementary, would be best represented by 3-D models.

Click HERE for more on the Facility Needs Committee building recommendations.

 

  • get real

    if the board continues to push the full 100 million dollar bond issue on the taxpayers it will go down to a major burning defeat. taxpayers just got their property tax statements last week. wasn’t pretty. get real school board.

    • Pro Bond

      After reading the proposal from the FNC and seeing exactly what is to be done at each school, I’m very comfortable with the proposal as is…this needs to be done! It’s obvious that for some no amount would be ok and others seem to make this personal vs. the school board. Spitefulness really only hurts the students and is not a good reason for voting this down. I own multiple properties in this town and have 3 children enrolled, the tax increase is not significant per property and this is what tax $ should be used for!!! Personally I’d like to see more included and stop acting like the tax increase is too much because it definitely is not!

      • jackson

        you have blinders on my friend. 100 million dollars will not pass.

        • Pro Bond

          And it very well might fail…but I want to see our district progress and be improved. This community deserves it and the students and staff need it…so it is my hope that petty differences are put aside and we rally together for the sake of what’s both best and right!

        • Hays resident

          …and if it doesn’t, this community will wither and die on the vine in the next couple of decades as families with young people (i.e. HHS graduates, when they have kids) move to better schools. How many HHS grads leave Hays for Overland Park, Denver, Wichita, never to return? The main reason Hays is growing is communities like Stockton, Plainville and LaCrosse are losing population to Hays.

          Schools are key. Go to any Maize school, then look at Hays schools. Sadly, it’s like stepping 40 years back in time.

          We need to look at building NEW schools, not just patching aging ones. If this bond passes, in 20 years Hays’ newest school would be 50 years old; the oldest more than 120 years. This committee should really re-focus. Wichita is building amazing high schools (yes, with turf) for under $60M. New Hays schools could be much smaller (i.e. costing less), and would actually help draw (or at least keep) families and employers here.

  • EDUCATED

    Sounds to me they want to educate the public again. But the public is more educated then what they think we are. Thing the big boys need to be educated.

    • Brunno

      If this message board represents how “educated” the public is, USD 489 is in trouble.

  • no way

    how much do we pay these architects every time they come to a school board meeting to discuss this? they don’t come cheap. now we need big posters to convince the taxpayers how it’s gonna be. 100 million dollars?? no way!

  • jobber

    Maybe nobody cares what you think, by the way don’t you have a day job? Oh I’m probably paying for your bills so you can do whatever it is you do. Quit complaining taxes are not that bad and we need a new school. Go get your check it’s probably in the mail…

  • No sports expenses!

    Does something need to be done, YES. Should it include sports, NO! I’ll say it again NO, NO, NO!!! You have listed $768,000.00 for turf at the High School!!! You had to fire SIXTEEN teachers to make budget and can’t even pay the ones still employed what is listed so had to freeze their wages!!! You also have expenses listed to add new fields at the middle school. I’m ok with paying money for education, teachers, and safety. I’m NOT ok with sports which is NOT required by any law or organization or mandate. Maybe add some pay to play fees and support this internally! Do you want this bond to fail before it even gets started???????

    • Move on

      Are you serious? First off, the school board dropped the turf and practice fields off long ago so your rantings are irrelevant. Secondly, teachers are being paid per their contracts. Finally, the threats against sports are so tired and overplayed. The bond is for the students and their needs should matter, it’s not about you!

      • movin

        when they decide to pay a math or science teacher more than a football coach i’ll re-consider. until then a 100 million dollar bond issue is zilch with my vote

        • Move on

          The School Board has nothing to do with how much a teacher or coach is paid…why would anyone think the board sets teaching salaries. Take that up with your union reps and have them explain salary functions.

          • Informed

            Pretty sure the school board is the one that negotiates with the union and they are the exact persons to take this up with.

          • Move on

            I’m pretty sure you have very little knowledge on how all this works…call the central office or talk to a union rep…please do something to get educated before you talk with anyone else. Try showing up at a board meeting and ask your questions, I bet there are many people that would be happy to answer you.

      • Taxpayer

        Their ‘contracts’ are viewable online. It shows a pay scale with salary for length of time teaching and for college hours obtained/degree obtained. That has been FROZEN. Thus if you earn a masters degree this year, you will NOT be receiving any pay increase due to the freeze. That’s not really paying per their contracts now is it? Second-if the turf and practice fields have been removed, then why are they NOT crossed off in red like the other items when you click on the link???? Lastly, it IS about me, the residents of Hays, faculty, students, etc. So you stand corrected. I want my property taxes to go for something worthwhile, not a football coach and not for a million dollar turf field!

        • Informed

          Do the teachers have a multi-year contract? So if you earn that degree this year and your contract ends on June 30 what do you have?

          Where does this money come from? Topeka doesn’t want to fund education so the school board has no money. Where does the money come from to pay for your masters degree? Did the district require you to get this?

          • Telling it like it is

            The school board apparently does have money. They want to fund extremely expensive turf for the high school football field. They want to expand sports and retain all the coaches they have. They want to continue to bus players far and wide to play games costing buses, fuel, motels, food, drivers, etc. Have you heard of a single item, coach, assistant, or expense of any kind being cut from sports? What the BOE apparently doesn’t have is money to keep our teachers so they fired a bunch of them. What the BOE doesn’t have is small class sizes anymore because keeping the sports program at 110% was more important.

          • Speak up

            You are part of the problem…you spout off about things and spread fallacies. The sports budget has been widdled down to below 3% making it one of the lowest in the state. We are going to have a sports program, to not have one would impact our district terribly. What league can we be in that would be closer smarty pants? And class sizes as a whole were barely effected, a net increase of less then 2 kids per class…

          • Steve

            Oh, so us parents that feel an education is more important than sports are ‘part of the problem’? What exactly then has been cut in sports? Why haven’t they implemented a pay to play fee? They sure were able to increase enrollment fees at the drop of a hat to $350 per child, but can’t have someone going out for sports pay a single dollar? No one said drop all sports anyway. We all want them to find ways to support it internally or make those cuts deeper, NOT in the education area. And then to top it off, they have in the ‘needs’ bond proposal things like turf at almost a million dollars. Do you think it is really far to put that burden on the taxpayer? Maybe you should go house to house and take a poll to see if they would like to pay $60 a year more on their property taxes to fund USD 489 sports more. The BOE needs to look in the mirror and find some fortitude and common sense to say ‘Hey….we’re failing our children’ and realize education is important in life, not dribbling a ball down the court.

          • Speak up

            20+ million is spent each year on buildings, employees, programs,etc…, with a total district contribution of 395K (remember that approx. 100K of the sports total is donations/fundraising) to sports. How is the board making sports more important? With state funding lessening all the time we are faced with more difficult decisions. Sports have been cut over the past several years and is now at an all time low and is dependent upon external revenue for operation. Pay to play was nixed so that fundraising stayed strong…get over it and stop drawing a line in the sand! My 3 children excel in the classroom and participate in many activities, including sports. And to answer your question Steve, there is nothing to support that anyone believes sports is more important than an education, so good try with your holier than thou comment. Better yet, come to a meeting and bring all your Hays Post cronies with you and get the truth…or is that what your scared of??? It is easy to spread lies and bash people but having to realize that you are completely wrong on so many levels would be a hard reality for many of you!

          • Educate our kids

            Ok, what then has been cut in sports? Did any coaches take a pay cut? Did we fire any coaches or assistants? Did we drop any sports? Did we have those participating pay a fee? (and that pathetic excuse that donations would drop if they do so is sad). There are no lies being spread. If USD 489 is facing a money shortage (which it is), my vote 10000 times over and over again would be to make cuts in the sports area, NOT in the education area.

          • Speak up

            It has been a progression of incremental cuts over several years. Yes, the 50% program budget increase was repealed and coaches don’t just take pay cuts cuz the admin or board want them to…that is all part of negotiations. To my knowledge the union did not volunteer coaching pay cuts…but maybe you should check with them…but remember that it would be discriminatory to pick one sector of teachers and ask them for a pay cut only because they coach….that would be a lawsuit! Any more asinine suggestions?

          • Educate our kids

            Given that you have to take to that tone calling my questions ‘asinine’ speaks volumes about your character. My questions are valid and their points are well taken and will be read by others on here so you can say what you want. Believe me, there are plenty of others that are tired of sports this and sports that and want more cuts made.

        • What Happened to Common Sense?

          If you look at that link, it is a total of 2 million – that is obviously not what is being presented….use some common sense…and if you think that the students in sports aren’t out raising money to pay for the things that the district is not paying for, check with any one of those students, coaches, parents or sponsors who are willing to help out our children. I don’t understand why Hays is the only district in the state who has people who don’t feel that sports are of any benefit. Obviously, our students need sports to learn about teamwork because they don’t learn it from the community!

          • Taxed out

            Maybe what our students need to learn is math, science, and reading. That is what taxpayers are willing to pay for. That is what we send our kids to school for. We don’t want increased taxes on our property for sports. The bottom line is if sports are sooooooo important, than you need to charge a pay to play fee to help support that. I already pay a LOT in property taxes for school (some of which already goes to sports). I then turn around a pay a TON in enrollment fees for my kids….to the tune of almost $1,000.00 last year. It needs to STOP. Start cutting more funding out of sports and quit putting it on the backs of taxpayers and parents. If your child wants to go out for sports, than pay $25 or $50 and sign them up.

          • Get Real

            You’re funny and you don’t speak for others! Sports is part of the public school culture whether you like it or not. And if you vote no on a bond issue solely because of a few sports improvements then fine. Eventually you will be paying for new schools and all the amenities that go along with them and 100M won’t have looked that bad. Hays spends the bare minimum on sports, and I for one would like to see us improve all facilities. The staff, students and community deserve to be leaders in public education! $1000 for multiple kids to go to school in Hays is just over $100/month, really, that’s outrageous? What value do you put on the school system? Daycare providers charge much more per month, do you value them so much higher than educators?

          • Hays resident

            There are roughly 800 kids at Hays High. Assuming each and every student went out for sports, and each one of their parents paid $50 to for each child, you’d raise $40,000. That’s a fraction of the roughly $700,000 currently spent district-wide, across all grades/schools, on sports coaches salaries, transportation, officials, facilities rental at FHSU, etc.

            Do you see how this “pay to play” thing would never work? Even if pay to play paid 100% of the expenses for all district sports, you’d be looking at something more like $500 per participant for the year. Also, more than 1/3 of the district is free/reduced, meaning those families wouldn’t be expected to pay; you legally could not exclude those kids without exposing yourself to a huge lawsuit (not to mention the moral issues)… so that $500 fee would be much higher.

            Sports is an integral part of the school experience. It should be funded from general funds to the point students can play safely, but not luxuriously. Our football/soccer fields are quite arguably unsafe. Turf is increasingly a fact of life in Western KS, especially in drought years. $750K for a fine playing surface that’ll last 15 years or so is money well spent. Our kids (yours, mine, and everyone elses) deserve it.

          • Taxed out

            A pay to play fee isn’t intended to fully fund sports. It’s called contributing. They turned up their noses to that idea and instead increased enrollment fees to make up the difference. Sports cost money. If you want to participate, you pay. And no, selling a few discount store ticket cards or a fundraiser now and then doesn’t count. Taxpayers are tired of funding this ‘I gotta play football and have a turf field and new uniforms and the best coach money can by mentality’.

            Who cares about free/reduced when it comes to sports? What law are you referring to that says you have to allow a child to play sports for free if their parents are low income? If you want to play a sport, pay the fee. Plain and simple.

            750k for turf might be fine if property taxes were low and USD 489 had a surplus of funds and if the state of KS was in the money. None of those is true. Thus you don’t buy a Lamborghini when you can only afford a Ford Escort. I’ll tell you what our kids deserve-it’s small class sizes and a quality education with good teachers. Sports comes second, not first. Play on the grass that is there. They survived doing that 50 years ago before turf was invented.

          • Hays resident

            “Who cares about free/reduced when it comes to sports?”

            And with that one statement, you’ve tipped your hand. None of this is about the kids or education, it’s about you. If you think that in 2014 your can exclude kids from sports on the basis of family income or ability to pay, you’re either delusional or very, very uninformed. We live in an era where kids sue schools for not giving straight A’s, crimping their scholarship opportunities. Wake up.

            As for your car/grass analogies, Ford hasn’t sold the Escort new in this country for more than a decade. Regarding student safety… there have been huge developments in the area of sports safety with improved materials – better helmets, neck and pad protection, etc. The days of football played on dirt lots with leather helmets is long gone.

          • Taxed out

            I guess I must have missed congress passing the ‘Necessary sports requirement for all school age children mandate’ that legally required every school district to provide free sports. Even if it means running the district in the red. Even if it means taxing property owners to the max. Even if it means firing teachers to make up the budget shortfall. Even if it means 30 kids in a classroom. We shall forever more purge all thought of charging a fee to play a sport from our feeble minds. Yeah right. There never has been or ever will be such a law. Are you really that naive? I, along with many other Hays residents are very, very, tired of paying the sports fees.

          • Hays resident

            “Obviously, our students need sports to learn about teamwork because they don’t learn it from the community!” — Good point. I don’t understand the anti-sports mentality either, nor the stingy “it’s all MY money” attitude in Hays… Pretty poor sense of community, and a huge sense of entitlement.

        • Move on

          A master’s degree should not be an automatic pay increase. The only time it should come with more money is if there is direct benefit to classroom and student…a math teacher who receives a MBA does not become a better teacher and the payoff occurs when that teacher is an administrator. A math teacher who gets an advanced degree in mathematics or physics is a huge benefit to the classroom and student and should be compensated accordingly. And I do not know why the turf is not crossed off but I get my info from the meetings, board members and staff…I don’t just rely on the internet! I guess you’re right, I stand corrected, the thousands of students and athletes that would use the turf are not important…and the water saved is not important…and the teachers pay is still in tact and they are still at the upper end of the spectrum…But I’m wrong and your are right….do you feel better now?

          • College grad

            Just where do you get your facts? I’d love for you to tell people that have worked and studied hard to earn a masters degree that they are no more educated than someone without that degree. And who is going to spend the time and money to earn a masters if no pay increase is involved? Maybe you would rather we just not require a college degree or teaching license or background check at all and open up the hiring to just anyone? And we aren’t at the upper end of the pay spectrum. I’d love for you to post the link you are using showing that as most likely, it’s just you typing whatever supports your argument. I’ve seen their wages. It’s not that great anyway considering what it costs to live in Hays. Spending almost a million on turf is not justified, even if it does save some water. Really….. $800,000.00 for turf and you are all for it. USD 489 runs in the red and you’re stamp of approval is already on the turf proposal, whether it’s been removed from the bond or not. I shake my head.

          • Move

            Could you have muddied the waters of what I stated any worse? My point, again, is that a masters degree does not automatically translate into a benefit for the school district, the classroom or the students being taught. My masters degree is in cellular biology and my specific area of study relates to single stranded binding proteins…I definitely do not consider myself to be more educated than a person with a bachelors degree, I just specialized in a couple of topics. A masters should not be synonymous with more educated, just more specialized. I paid for mine while I worked and was not promised more money. I wanted it for myself and future avenues. Why should the district automatically pay more to a teacher with a masters if it doesn’t tie directly to their discipline? I support furthering ones education but I don’t support spending just to spend…what is the return? Regarding the turf, it’s from a different fund and one that is not in the red, it would be well utilized by thousands for a long time and it would save a ton of water…very important. If the district does it, fine, if they don’t, fine…I’m ok either way but I’m not opposed to a multi-purpose turf field. Finally, teaching is not a big money payer, and I thought you would’ve heard that by now but regardless, USD 489 teachers are compensated very fairly via $, benefits and time off…so don’t give me the starving teacher speech. It is an amazing profession with high responsibility and the overall payout is more than just dollars, they change lives! Become an administrator if money is what you want college grad…by the way, do you title yourself that way for any particular reason? Kinda strange I think!

          • Facts

            ‘Cause the turf money is from a different fund that’s not in the red’. Really? Because last I knew, it was on the list for the bond that they are wanting to get to pass, you know, the one that goes on our property tax bill. You’ll get a NO vote from me on anything like that. The mentality of spending taxpayer money or State of Kansas money because it is there is the reason we have so much debt. So you got a masters degree cause you wanted to do it for yourself. Well, good for you. The rest of us do it for the job world to make more money.

  • baxter

    if you take everything out of the 100 million dollar bond issue that is sports related how much would it be? just curious.

    • Minuteman

      The only sports issues being considered on this bond are the school gyms and some locker room improvements. So, the bond would still be 95 million or so…

      • Dr. Who

        Not arguing that gyms are sports as they are used for a lot of other things both for the schools and the community, but I am pretty sure that the 5 gyms on the plan run well over one million a piece. I would guess more in the 5 million a piece range.

        • Minuteman

          I’m not positive the cost but based upon the Lincoln proposal, 3.8 million is proposed for all additions and expansions which includes much more than just a gym…so I was estimating, but it could be closer to 2 mill for a gym. Five million for an elementary school gym is way too high though, the HS gym proposal is only around 2.5 million.

    • Jeff

      How about just cut the $495,000 that we are paying each year for sports and put that towards needed improvements.

      • What?

        If you’re serious then that’s the 3rd dumbest thing I’ve read today!

        • Jeff

          Would you rather cut $495,000 from educational areas then? People like you that think cutting a single dollar from sports are what’s wrong with our schools now. It’s not a dumb idea and plenty of us parents and Hays residents are fed up with gotta have sports this and sports that.

          • What?

            Jeff, when you cut all of the sports budget you will lose hundreds of kids to other districts. Then you will see a huge reduction in teachers and employees and our town will not attract new families or businesses. The budget is already one of the lowest in the state, our district is running on fumes regarding sports. I’m sorry that you are so anti-sports but this town is not a sports town and your opinion is completely tunneled…get out and see the world my man because there is much more to see besides the nose on your own face.

          • More to life than football

            Ha Ha Ha HA. No one has said cut all of the sports budget. It’s not like anyone is suggesting 100% elimination of anything sports related. And if you reduce sports some more in order to keep education to where it should be, you will NOT lose people by the masses to other districts. If a parent really is basing where to send their kids to by their sports program, then those parents need the reality check. I’m with Jeff, time to make some bigger cuts to sports so our kids know the skills that matter for later in life for a job and college.

          • What?

            You’re saying that our students aren’t currently learning life skills? And I’m sorry you can’t read but “Jeff” most certainly suggested cutting all the sports budget in his reply to “baxter”. Do you even know what comprises the sports budget payables? Learn it, there’s not much, if any left to trim…your ignorance of school finance is troubling…call and ask those you’d trust and who do know, you’ll have quite an awakening!

  • duHH

    Take away all sports and music and arts. Do you even know how much of the budget is for sports? It’s half of other schools and probably less than 5% of the budget. That’s why $5m of the $100m the school needs is 5% of the need. If no sports and no arts or music what do you want a video game place where the kids learn how to get in trouble, you need some education.

  • Pingback: marketing digital()