Pick an angel to help a child have a happier Christmas season

By KARI BLURTON

Hays Post

With less than a week until the local Teaming Up for Tots toy drive ends, nearly 30 angels — each representing a child in Hays in need of a Christmas gift — remain on the organization’s Angel Trees at Walmart, 4301 Vine, and seven remain on the tree at First Kansas Bank, 1200 E. 27th.

Coordinator Shauna Zweifel said the last day to return gifts is Dec. 10.

“The angels are on the trees, and we are just hoping they get pulled off and people will purchase clothing and toys for those kids,” Zweifel said.

More than 400 children in Hays were referred to Teaming Up for Tots from the Community Assistance Center in Hays this year — slightly fewer than last year.

Zweifel said each child has two angels on the trees, one represents a toy item and one is for a clothing item. The clothing size, age of child and a specially requested toy is listed on the angel.

Zweifel said it is especially common for people to be intimidated about what to buy the older children on the trees, especially when it comes to buying clothing for teens.

“In that case, you can just buy a gift card and the kids can pick out their own items,” Zweifel said.

Most importantly, Zweifel said she knows the kids and their parents appreciate the gift.

“I feel so excited when we see the families come in and actually are so appreciative of getting that extra help they just need at Christmastime … and to know you’re really helping the kids.”

Angel trees were originally located at Walgreens, The Mall at Hays, Walmart and First Kansas Bank.

The Walmart and First Kansas Bank are the only two trees left with angels remaining, although there are dropboxes for gifts at The Mall, Walmart and First Kansas Bank.

Zweifel said the community also can help with the project by donating items such as wrapping paper, tape or gift boxes or donations to buy the supplies and any “extra” gifts that may be needed. Monetary donations for supplies also are accepted.

“Maybe somebody had good intentions of taking one of the angels and either forgot about it or lost it, so we are always in need of donations,” she said.

For more information about the Teaming Up for Tots toy drive, contact Zweifel at zweifel@ruraltel.net or (785) 625-6895.