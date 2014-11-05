Hays Post

Hays commissioners will discuss proposed mall sales tax Thursday

Rendering of proposed mall facade improvements.

By NICK BUDD
After a public hearing two weeks ago, Hays city commissioners are scheduled to discuss the direction they want to take regarding the proposed Community Improvement District at the Hays Mall at this week’s work session. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

Mall developers are proposing a 1 percent sales tax increase on sales generated on the mall property to fund improvements to the entrances, interior, exterior and landscaping. Developers have told the commission national retailers are looking to lease property, contingent upon the improvements. According to Assistant City Manager Paul Briseno, city staff is seeking guidance from the commission regarding which direction to take and, if they want to move forward with the request, any stipulations they require in the development agreement.

Commissioners also are scheduled to discuss a proposed design and engineering contract for the rehabilitation of the crosswind runway at Hays Regional Airport. The project is ranked as the “highest priority project” in the Airport Capital Improvement Program after the completion of the terminal expansion and remodel. The proposed contract is for approximately $95,000 and it is eligible for the 90/10 match with the Federal Aviation Administration. The runway was constructed in 2003. The construction is expected to cost approximately $668,000 and will also be eligible for the 90/10 AIP match.

City staff also will recommend the city continue the 1 percent transient guest tax increase after the Hays Welcome Center at 27th and Vine was paid off at the end of October. The guest tax was raised from 4 percent to 5 percent in 2006 to pay for the construction of the center. The city projected the facility would be paid off in 2018, but due to “incremental increased revenues” from the guest tax, the city was able to pay the center off early. If commissioners approve the request, the funds would be used to pay for promotions, marketing and for funding the quality-of-life agencies, including the Downtown Development Corp.

  • shopper jane

    although many shoppers are against the mall sales tax incentive i believe the majority of the commissioners will ignore these shoppers and vote in favor of it.

    • citizen

      Why would they ignore the people they are representing? They are not representing the owners from Nebraska, they are representing the citizens of Hays, Ks. I know these commissioners will not vote to put a handicap of a 9.4% sales tax on the stores in the Mall. They have a hard enough time making ends meet the way it is!!

      • Wooo

        You are new to this government stuff, aren’t you?

        • citizen

          I wouldn’t call this “government stuff” I would call this “common sense”.

          • Real Common Sense

            Well, if you “kept up”, you’d know that for the past several years, the city has yet to have a budget shortfall and they haven’t had to cut like the school board and the county….

          • citizen

            And your point is to spend someone else’s money. Did you notice in last night’s election, most of those people got voted out!!

  • Mother of Three

    Well I can assure you if it passes, I will pass on shopping in Hays and drive to Salina.

    • JJ

      I go to Salina but I also bring my own gas back talking about a rip off in Hays Salina is 267 and Rip off town is 291. Hays will wake up but don’t know when.

      • hmmmm

        They have to charge that much for gas, so the owner of the gas station can afford his 250,000 3 bedroom 1 bath 1400sq ft home in the city of Hays.

        JMO

        • Commentor

          You forgot to add, “stuck in the 70’s interior”. lol

      • Stay Classy

        At Quest Fuel it’s $3.59 today. The 1% guest tax is pretty standard in most towns to fund eco-devo projects, so it’s not seen as a gouge. Quest is how Hays really screws its visitors, by not posting its prices.

        • Hays citizen

          I always say you should find out the price BEFORE you buy. No one being screwed there. Common sense. And considering they are right at the I70 exit….probably the most expensive piece of land in Hays…..I would expect it to be higher! If they put $1,000 per gallon, then maybe you would have a point. A mere .59 cents more a gallon to stop right there and be able to head back right on I70 means you are gonna pay more.

  • The Question

    If you wrap a turd in gold, is it still a turd?

  • toby

    Do you think they are smart enough to look at election results and see how many of the tax increases were voted down. Not very many passed for the amount that were on the ballot across the state. People are being tax to the poor house and getting tired of paying for a free ride for others.

  • No voters in Hays

    It is a shame that the citizens of Hays didn’t get to vote on the tax. There must have been 10 sales tax measures in last night’s election Wichita, Salina, etc. to name a couple where citizens votes decided; not five commissioners.

  • Not impressed

    Anyone notice the new? façade for the mall? That’s supposed to attract new customers & retailers, or is it the 9.4% sales tax?

  • tax money

    Why is the money going to go to a company in Nebraska to do the remodel? Why can’t a local company do the repairs and keep our tax payer money local?

    Also why would we keep the 1% transient guest fee? It’s done! That does not mean find something else to do with it, that means think of something new and ask us again if we want to renew it.

    Look at the election results, sales tax increases were turned down everywhere. People are tired of more taxes. If I want to remodel my kitchen but can’t afford it, I make a plan and save up so that I can do the remodel. I don’t go ask someone else for their hard earned money. City, County, State, it’s time to start doing the same. No more taxes. If you want something, make a plan and do it yourself.

  • Commentor

    They need to let the one percent guest tax go. They already fund the Downtown Development Corp. Let downtown survive on it’s own, just like every other business has to do. We need a good-faith gesture that says “we paid it off early…here is the reward”. It is very expensive to stay the night in Hays. Hays is not a big city, with big city entertainment to charge exorbitant prices for a room to sleep in! They should have added it to the ballot so everyone could decide, but maybe it was already too late.

  • Tax Payer

    Interesting that just about every comment I have read since the original posting of the proposed Sales Tax has been extremely negative and obviously not supported! So why is it that I keep seeing this sales tax trying to be pushed through?! It’s completely asinine in my opinion to sales tax our community for an individual business owner’s remodel! I don’t care what business you are…big or small, not the citizen’s of Hays responsibility! Non to mention this particular business owner is not even a local! I’m assuming here but very probable that the monies are not staying local. Either way, I hope this does not go through.

