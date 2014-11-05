Hays commissioners will discuss proposed mall sales tax Thursday

By NICK BUDD

Hays Post

After a public hearing two weeks ago, Hays city commissioners are scheduled to discuss the direction they want to take regarding the proposed Community Improvement District at the Hays Mall at this week’s work session. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

Mall developers are proposing a 1 percent sales tax increase on sales generated on the mall property to fund improvements to the entrances, interior, exterior and landscaping. Developers have told the commission national retailers are looking to lease property, contingent upon the improvements. According to Assistant City Manager Paul Briseno, city staff is seeking guidance from the commission regarding which direction to take and, if they want to move forward with the request, any stipulations they require in the development agreement.

Click HERE for more on the mall proposal.

Commissioners also are scheduled to discuss a proposed design and engineering contract for the rehabilitation of the crosswind runway at Hays Regional Airport. The project is ranked as the “highest priority project” in the Airport Capital Improvement Program after the completion of the terminal expansion and remodel. The proposed contract is for approximately $95,000 and it is eligible for the 90/10 match with the Federal Aviation Administration. The runway was constructed in 2003. The construction is expected to cost approximately $668,000 and will also be eligible for the 90/10 AIP match.

City staff also will recommend the city continue the 1 percent transient guest tax increase after the Hays Welcome Center at 27th and Vine was paid off at the end of October. The guest tax was raised from 4 percent to 5 percent in 2006 to pay for the construction of the center. The city projected the facility would be paid off in 2018, but due to “incremental increased revenues” from the guest tax, the city was able to pay the center off early. If commissioners approve the request, the funds would be used to pay for promotions, marketing and for funding the quality-of-life agencies, including the Downtown Development Corp.

Click HERE for a complete agenda for Thursday’s meeting.