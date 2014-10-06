KHAZ Country Music News: Garth Brooks Reveals Album Cover

The new album from Pearl/RCA’s Garth Brooks will be called Man Against Machine and will be released Nov. 11. “Music has always been a reflection of where mankind is at the time,” he says. “For 14 years I have watched heart and soul, dreams and individualism, fighting for their very existence in a world of increasing technology. This album is a reminder to all those who dream, work, and fight for what they believe; do not give up your vision.” Pre-order the album here. Also, tickets went on sale for Brooks’ Minneapolis tour stop. He’ll play one show Nov. 6 and 13; and two shows Nov. 7, 8, 14 and 15 for a total of 10 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, one more than he played at the same venue in 1998. Get tickets here.

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry