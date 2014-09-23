Hays Post

Palin coming to Kansas for event for Sen. Roberts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is coming to Kansas to stump for Sen. Pat Roberts’ re-election campaign.

A person familiar with the Roberts campaign told The Associated Press that Palin will be at a pancake breakfast in Independence on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to release the information publicly.

Palin’s appearance is part of a week of events featuring Republican heavyweights. Roberts is locked in a competitive race with independent candidate and Olathe businessman Greg Orman.

Former GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole was stumping Monday and Tuesday for Roberts. Arizona Sen. John McCain had an event Wednesday in Overland Park, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is expected to be in Wichita on Monday.

 

 

 

 

  • Chief59

    I don’t understand this move. Palin really only appeals to the far right, which consists of people already voting for Roberts. Palin will actually alienate more moderate voters. This is a poor decision for Roberts.

  • jessa

    boy this should really help orman’s campaign.

  • Yahooserious

    Now we can teach her how Kansans drunken brawl. Teach them Alaskan quitters how it’s done.

  • Brilliant!

    It’s fun watching the Republicans die a slow, painful death. And the best part is they’re doing it to themselves.

    • Lib 2 da tard

      Libtard Land: Where tiny brained libtards think other people like oblunder and welfare equates “job growth”

