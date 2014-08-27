Hays Post

New 27th Street carwash will use water-saving technology

by 8 Comments

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT
A longtime car wash owner is bringing new technology to an old location in Hays.

Construction is underway on a new Buff Soft-Touch Car Wash at the corner of General Lawton Road and 27th Street, the site of a former car wash that was demolished almost five years ago.

The new car wash is scheduled to be completed later this year.

Larry Schaffer, co-owner of Buff Car Wash, said the new facility will feature two IQ Soft Touch automatic bays and two self-serve bays and will exceed the city’s current water conservation requirements.

The new Soft-Touch technology captures a 3D scan of vehicles that enters the bay, which provides a custom wash for each individual vehicle. The system also has new cell foam brushes that provide a more efficient wash.

According to Schaffer, the automatic washes use less than half the water of traditional automatic car washes.

Schaffer said the business continues to do everything it can to provide a quality car wash but also save water.

Compared to washing in a driveway, Schaffer said, “When you wash it (car) in a driveway that water is gone.”

“As compared to a carwash, we capture about 85 to 90 percent of all the water that is used goes to the sewer, which is processed and reused again and again,” he said.

Schaffer said a similar facility was installed in Great Bend about a year ago, and it has been a success.

He hopes to open the new facility by the end of November.

Schaffer and his son, Brandon Schaffer, own five other Buff Car Wash locations, including the Buff Car Wash on 27th Street.

  • bonkers

    a car wash built out of wood. interesting. sure the termites will enjoy it.

    • Chief59

      I believe the wood is just framing. I saw them filling the forms with concrete the other day, so I’d guess the wood will come down eventually.

    • Larry10

      What is an inexpensive material to hold concrete forms up and distribute weight until the concrete sets up, WOOD! It doesn’t take much to see that is what is happening.

    • Lefty54

      It is not a car way built out of wood. Always look before you write.

      • beyers

        a car way? what are you talking about? check spelling before you submit.

    • SwaggyP

      What a moron

  • blind R

    Geez – whine about anything else today?…… It’s obvious what it is.

