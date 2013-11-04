Local nurses recognized

The North Central Kansas Technical College (NCK Tech) Nursing program chair, Sandra Gottschalk, MSN, RN, was a recent recipient of the 2013 Clinical Writing Award from the Kansas State Nurses Association (KSNA) Editorial Board. The award winning article, Western Kansas Clinical Collaborative: A New Clinical Model in Education”, was published in July-August 2013 volume of The Kansas Nurse Journal and was a collaborative effort of nursing leaders from western Kansas.

Other contributing authors included: Liane Connelly, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, Assistant Dean of the Northern Division, University of Nebraska College of Nursing, Ruth Wolfram, MSN, RN, Director of Nursing at Colby Community College, Linda Gobin, MSN,RN,ctor of Education, Hays Medical Center and Chavonne Wyatt, MSN, APRN, Assistant Professor and Fort Hays State University. The authors accepted the award during the KSNA Annual Membership Assembly/Convention in Manhattan.

KSNA promotes professional nursing, provides a unified voice for nursing in Kansas and advocates for the health and well-being of all people. Further information on the association may be found at: www.ksnurses.com. NCK Tech provides life-long educational opportunities and is dedicated to providing the educational training and skills necessary for a successful career in today’s world.