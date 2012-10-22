Police: Warehouse Owner Shoots Burglars

For the second time in a month, a Kansas City business owner has shot and wounded people breaking into a warehouse he owns.

The Kansas City Star reports the latest incident occurred Sunday morning when the 74-year-old man responded to an alarm at the vacant warehouse. Police say the owner opened fire on two men who were inside, stealing copper.

One suspect was shot in the shoulder and arm, the other in the back. They’re described as an uncle and nephew from Kansas. The man shot in the back was possibly paralyzed.

Police say burglars have struck the building five times in recent months.

The warehouse owner confronted two burglars on the morning of Sept. 25. He shot one suspect in the leg and a second suspect in the abdomen.

Jackson County prosecutors were sorting out possible charges Monday against the suspects in the latest case. No charges are expected for the warehouse owner.